Kateri Hartman

Search Query
Show Search
News
2026 elections
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Environment & agriculture
En Español
2026 elections
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Environment & agriculture
En Español
Arts & Life
All arts
World Cup 2026
Adventure!
Food
Sports
History
Books
Local music
KC Soundcheck
Kansas City guide
All arts
World Cup 2026
Adventure!
Food
Sports
History
Books
Local music
KC Soundcheck
Kansas City guide
Podcasts & Shows
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
SportsBeat KC
Up From Dust
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Fish Fry
Night Tides
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
SportsBeat KC
Up From Dust
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Fish Fry
Night Tides
Collabs
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
Support
Donate now
Ways to support KCUR
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Donate now
Ways to support KCUR
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Connect
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Classical KC
facebook
instagram
bluesky
© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Menu
NPR in Kansas City
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KCUR
On Air
Now Playing
91.9 Classical KC
All Streams
News
2026 elections
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Environment & agriculture
En Español
2026 elections
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Environment & agriculture
En Español
Arts & Life
All arts
World Cup 2026
Adventure!
Food
Sports
History
Books
Local music
KC Soundcheck
Kansas City guide
All arts
World Cup 2026
Adventure!
Food
Sports
History
Books
Local music
KC Soundcheck
Kansas City guide
Podcasts & Shows
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
SportsBeat KC
Up From Dust
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Fish Fry
Night Tides
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
SportsBeat KC
Up From Dust
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Fish Fry
Night Tides
Collabs
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
Support
Donate now
Ways to support KCUR
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Donate now
Ways to support KCUR
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Connect
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Classical KC
facebook
instagram
bluesky
Find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City metro.
Kateri Hartman
KCUR Contributor