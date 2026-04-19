An inclusive playground in Overland Park just broke ground. It's already got national attention

A new all-abilities playground designed to center accessibility, dignity, and shared play is swinging forward in Overland Park — with a push from one of Kansas City’s most successful startup founders.

Leaders from Variety KC, Blue Valley Recreation, and the Michael and Brandy Rea Family Foundation gathered April 9 at the Blue Valley Rec Sports Complex to mark the start of construction on Brody’s Boundless Playground, a fully inclusive play space already designated a National Demonstration Site by PlayCore.

“Supporting an inclusive playground is deeply meaningful to our family because it reflects something fundamental: belonging,” said entrepreneur-philanthropist Michael Rea, alongside his wife Brandy, and whose son is the park’s namesake. “Inclusive spaces send a simple but profound message, that every child is valued, every difference is respected, and everyone belongs.”

Cunningham Recreation A rendering of Brody’s Boundless Playground at the Blue Valley Rec Sports Complex.

The project reflects a broader effort to address gaps in accessible recreation. While one in six children in the United States has a developmental or physical disability, fewer than one in five public playgrounds is considered fully inclusive.

“This inclusive playground represents so much more than a place to play,” said Shane DeWald, executive director of Blue Valley Recreation. “It’s a space where every child and family in our community feels seen, valued, and connected.”

Built for every child, by design

Organizers emphasized that the playground’s design goes beyond minimum accessibility standards and is built to support both physical and social inclusion.

Cunningham Recreation A rendering of Brody’s Boundless Playground at the Blue Valley Rec Sports Complex.

The space will include:



Fully accessible restrooms with universal changing tables

Sensory retreat areas for regulation and calm

Poured-in-place surfacing for seamless mobility

Music stations, inclusive swings, and ground-level play features

Connected pathways ensuring no child is excluded from any area

“What makes this playground different is intentionality,” said Marc Harrell, chief inclusion officer for Variety KC. “Every surface, every piece of equipment, every path of travel was designed with the deliberate belief that no child should ever feel like an afterthought.”

The design aligns with national research and has earned recognition from PlayCore as a model for inclusive recreation environments.

He added that the goal is to remove the kinds of barriers many families have historically faced in public play spaces.

“There will be no one else sitting on the sideline,” he said.

The story behind Brody’s Boundless

Courtesy of Michael and Brandy Rea Brody Rea, the namesake of Brody’s Boundless Playground in Overland Park.

The playground is named for 15-year-old Brody Rea — born with a rare genetic difference that creates neurological and physical challenges — who helped inspire the project. His parents, Michael and Brandy Rea, said the effort reflects both a deeply personal mission and their broader commitment to the community.

Michael Rea, an exited founder who was honored as UMKC’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019, pointed to his son’s love of movement as one of the inspirations behind the playground’s design.

“If you know Brody, you know that his favorite thing is to be in motion,” said Michael Rea. “Car rides, roller coasters, boat rides, and if you’ve seen him at a playground, you’ll know that his favorite thing is the swing.”

The family said the project also reflects a deeper belief about ensuring every child feels included.

The Rea Family Foundation partnered with Variety KC and Blue Valley Recreation to bring the project forward, alongside design and development partners including Hollis + Miller Architects and Cunningham Recreation.

Community leaders described the effort as a long-term investment in expanding inclusive infrastructure across the region.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Michael and Brandy Rea speak during a groundbreaking event for Brody’s Boundless Playground.

“This playground is the first huge part of this,” said DeWald. “Our goal is to keep making sure we do other things in different phases down the road.”

Groundbreaking to grand opening

Construction is expected to continue through the coming months, with an opening anticipated later this fall in September.

“This project reflects exactly what can happen when organizations, community leaders and supporters come together with a common purpose,” said Ryan Dalton of Cunningham Recreation. “To create opportunities that truly serve everyone.”

Variety KC’s Harrell added: “This is a place where siblings can finally play side by side.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.