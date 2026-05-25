Looking for a Kansas City area pool to cool you off this summer? We’ve got you covered
There are plenty of outdoor pools opening around the metro this weekend for the summer.
Memorial Day weekend typically signals the opening of public swimming pools around the metro. Now that the holiday is officially underway, we’ve put together a list of pools and spraygrounds to help you stay cool for the rest of the summer.
Kansas City, Missouri
Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool
Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Line Creek Community Center Pool
Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Tony Aguirre Community Center Outdoor Pool
Location: 2050 W. Pennway St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Gorman Pool
Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Bay Water Park
Location: 7101 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO, 64134
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-8 p.m.
Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)
Springs Aquatic Center
Location: 9400 N. Congress Ave., Kansas City, MO 64153
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 3, noon-8 p.m. Weekends only starting Aug. 23.
Admission: $8 (under 48 inches tall), $11 (48 inches and taller), $9 (60 years old and up), free (1 and under)
Douglass Sprayground
Location: 2630 Jarboe St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: None
Ashland Square Sprayground
Location: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, MO 64127
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: None
Parade Park Sprayground
Location: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: None
Sunnyside Park Sprayground
Location: 8255 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64114
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: None
Gillham Sprayground
Location: 41st and Gillham, Kansas City, MO 64127
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission: None
Overland Park, Kansas
Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center
Location: 11950 Lowell, Overland Park, KS 66213
Season and hours: May 24-Sept. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)
Stonegate Pool
Location: 9701 Antioch, Overland Park, KS 66212
Season and hours: May 24-Aug. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)
Young's Pool
Location: 8421 W. 77th St., Overland Park, KS 66204
Season and hours: May 24-Aug. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.
Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)
Olathe, Kansas
Black Bob Bay
Location: 14570 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062
Season and hours: May 25 through Labor Day, 12:30-7 p.m.
Admission: $10 (ages 3-61), $12 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)
Frontier Pool
Location: 15909 W. 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062
Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 12:30-7 p.m.
Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)
The Beach at Lake Olathe
Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
Season and hours: Opens May 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Admission: $10 (ages 3-61), $12 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)
Oregon Trail Pool
Location: 1750 W. Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061
Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), 12:30 pm-7pm (Friday-Sunday)
Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)
Mill Creek Pool
Location: 320 E. Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061
Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12:30-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)
Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Summit Waves
Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Season and hours: May 23 through mid-August, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Admission: $11 (resident), $15 (nonresident), free (ages 3 and under)
Fairway, Kansas
Fairway Pool
Location: 6136 Mission Road, Fairway, KS 66205
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (open Friday evenings and weekends only after Aug. 10)
Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)
Lenexa, Kansas
Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center
Location: 8801 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, KS 66215
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, noon- 8 p.m. (open Friday evenings and weekends only after Aug. 10)
Admission: $9 (resident), $13 (nonresident), $4 (senior resident), $6 (senior nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)
Flat Rock Creek Pool
Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 8, noon-7:30 p.m.
Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (nonresident), $4 (senior resident), $6 (senior nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)
Shawnee, Kansas
Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center
Location: 13805 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 12:30- 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (hours subject to change after Aug. 10)
Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident)
Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center
Location: 5800 King Ave., Shawnee, KS 66203
Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12:30-6 p.m. Sundays
Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident)
Mission, Kansas
Mission Family Aquatic Center
Location: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission, KS 66202
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sundays (open weekends only after Aug. 10)
Admission: $8 (all ages)
Leawood, Kansas
Leawood Aquatic Center
Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206
Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (limited hours after Aug. 10)
Admission: $7 (resident), $11 (nonresident)
Merriam, Kansas
Merriam outdoor pool
Location: 6040 Slater St., Merriam, KS 66202
Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 30, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sundays
Admission: $8 (resident youth and senior), $10 (resident adult), $10 (nonresident youth and senior), $12 (nonresident adult)
Roeland Park, Kansas
Roeland Park Aquatic Center
Location: 4843 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Season and hours: May 25-Sept. 7, noon-7 p.m. (limited hours after Aug. 10)
Admission: $8 (resident), $7.50 (senior resident), $9 (nonresident), $8.50 (senior nonresident), free (2 and younger)