Looking for a Kansas City area pool to cool you off this summer? We’ve got you covered

Memorial Day weekend typically signals the opening of public swimming pools around the metro. Now that the holiday is officially underway, we’ve put together a list of pools and spraygrounds to help you stay cool for the rest of the summer.

Kansas City, Missouri

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool

Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Line Creek Community Center Pool

Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Tony Aguirre Community Center Outdoor Pool

Location: 2050 W. Pennway St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Gorman Pool

Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-7 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Bay Water Park

Location: 7101 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO, 64134

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 23, noon-8 p.m.

Admission: $5 (2 years old and up)

Springs Aquatic Center

Location: 9400 N. Congress Ave., Kansas City, MO 64153

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 3, noon-8 p.m. Weekends only starting Aug. 23.

Admission: $8 (under 48 inches tall), $11 (48 inches and taller), $9 (60 years old and up), free (1 and under)

Douglass Sprayground

Location: 2630 Jarboe St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: None

Ashland Square Sprayground

Location: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, MO 64127

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: None

Parade Park Sprayground

Location: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: None

Sunnyside Park Sprayground

Location: 8255 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64114

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: None

Gillham Sprayground

Location: 41st and Gillham, Kansas City, MO 64127

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission: None

Overland Park, Kansas

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center

Location: 11950 Lowell, Overland Park, KS 66213

Season and hours: May 24-Sept. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.

Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)

Stonegate Pool

Location: 9701 Antioch, Overland Park, KS 66212

Season and hours: May 24-Aug. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.

Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)

Young's Pool

Location: 8421 W. 77th St., Overland Park, KS 66204

Season and hours: May 24-Aug. 7, noon-7:30 p.m.

Admission: $8 (3 and older), free (2 and younger)

Olathe, Kansas

Black Bob Bay

Location: 14570 W. 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062

Season and hours: May 25 through Labor Day, 12:30-7 p.m.

Admission: $10 (ages 3-61), $12 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)

Frontier Pool

Location: 15909 W. 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062

Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 12:30-7 p.m.

Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)

The Beach at Lake Olathe

Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Season and hours: Opens May 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: $10 (ages 3-61), $12 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)

Oregon Trail Pool

Location: 1750 W. Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061

Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), 12:30 pm-7pm (Friday-Sunday)

Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)

Mill Creek Pool

Location: 320 E. Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061

Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 9, 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12:30-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Admission: $7 (ages 3-61), $9 (nonresident ages 3-61), $6 (ages 62 and up), free (ages 2 and under)

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Summit Waves

Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Season and hours: May 23 through mid-August, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Admission: $11 (resident), $15 (nonresident), free (ages 3 and under)

Fairway, Kansas

Fairway Pool

Location: 6136 Mission Road, Fairway, KS 66205

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (open Friday evenings and weekends only after Aug. 10)

Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)

Lenexa, Kansas

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center

Location: 8801 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, KS 66215

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, noon- 8 p.m. (open Friday evenings and weekends only after Aug. 10)

Admission: $9 (resident), $13 (nonresident), $4 (senior resident), $6 (senior nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)

Flat Rock Creek Pool

Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 8, noon-7:30 p.m.

Admission: $7 (resident), $10 (nonresident), $4 (senior resident), $6 (senior nonresident), free (ages 2 and under)

Shawnee, Kansas

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center

Location: 13805 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 12:30- 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (hours subject to change after Aug. 10)

Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident)

Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center

Location: 5800 King Ave., Shawnee, KS 66203

Season and hours: May 23-Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12:30-6 p.m. Sundays

Admission: $6 (resident), $10 (nonresident)

Mission, Kansas

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Location: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission, KS 66202

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sundays (open weekends only after Aug. 10)

Admission: $8 (all ages)

Leawood, Kansas

Leawood Aquatic Center

Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206

Season and hours: May 23-Sept. 7, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (limited hours after Aug. 10)

Admission: $7 (resident), $11 (nonresident)

Merriam, Kansas

Merriam outdoor pool

Location: 6040 Slater St., Merriam, KS 66202

Season and hours: May 25-Aug. 30, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sundays

Admission: $8 (resident youth and senior), $10 (resident adult), $10 (nonresident youth and senior), $12 (nonresident adult)

Roeland Park, Kansas