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World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Kansas City, Kansas, is celebrating the World Cup with street festivals and free watch parties

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published May 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Fans react in June 2022 at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.
Channa Steinmetz
/
Startland News
Fans react in June 2022 at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer fans in Wyandotte County looking to celebrate the global tournament can join in on the fun at home as a part of Visit KCK’s “Kick it in KCK” campaign.

Visit KCK will host nine free Spanish and English-language watch parties featuring countries with strong cultural ties to Kansas City, Kansas, including Mexico, Argentina and Austria.

Memorial Hall in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, will host the watch parties across eight match days, with six broadcast in Spanish. The matches will be projected on massive LED screens in a climate-controlled venue.

During five of the watch parties, fans can attend the “One World Wyandotte Street Festival” along Seventh Street with live performances, food trucks, local vendors and cultural showcases. The street festivals will be hosted on June 11, 16, 17, 18 and 24.

The festivities will kick off with the first annual “One World Wyandotte Festival” on May 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The event will feature international vendors, performances, youth activities and collaboration with Kansas City, Kansas’ sister city in Argentina, Concepción.

Below is the full watch party and street festival schedule:

  • Saturday, June 6 – USA vs. Germany (English broadcast)

    • 12 to 4 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Thursday, June 11 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival

    • 12 to 6 p.m., Seventh Street

  • Thursday, June 11 – Kick It In KCK: Mexico vs. South Africa (Spanish broadcast)

    • 12:30 to 5 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Tuesday, June 16 – Kick It In KCK: France vs. Senegal (English broadcast)

    • 12:30 to 5 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Tuesday, June 16 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival

    • 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

  • Tuesday, June 16 – Kick It In KCK: Argentina vs. Algeria (Spanish broadcast)

    • 6:30 to 11 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Thursday, June 17 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival

    • 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

  • Thursday, June 17 – Kick It In KCK: Ghana vs. Panama (Spanish broadcast)

    • 4:30 to 9 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Thursday, June 18 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival

    • 4:30 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

  • Thursday, June 18 – Kick It In KCK: Mexico vs. South Korea (Spanish broadcast)

    • 6:30 to 11 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Monday, June 22 – Kick It In KCK: Argentina vs. Austria (Spanish broadcast)

    • 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Tuesday, June 23 – Kick It In KCK: England vs. Ghana (English broadcast)

    • 1:30 to 6 p.m., Memorial Hall 

  • Wednesday, June 24 – One World Wyandotte Street Festival

    • 5 to 9 p.m., Seventh Street

  • Wednesday, June 24 – Kick It In KCK: Czechia vs. Mexico (Spanish broadcast)

    • 5:30 to 10 p.m., Memorial Hall
Tags
Sports World CupKansas City Kansas (KCK)World Cup KCWyandotte Countysoccer
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire
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