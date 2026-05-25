Kansas City, Kansas, is celebrating the World Cup with street festivals and free watch parties

Visit KCK will host nine free Spanish and English-language watch parties featuring countries with strong cultural ties to Kansas City, Kansas, including Mexico, Argentina and Austria.

Memorial Hall in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, will host the watch parties across eight match days, with six broadcast in Spanish. The matches will be projected on massive LED screens in a climate-controlled venue.

During five of the watch parties, fans can attend the “One World Wyandotte Street Festival” along Seventh Street with live performances, food trucks, local vendors and cultural showcases. The street festivals will be hosted on June 11, 16, 17, 18 and 24.

The festivities will kick off with the first annual “One World Wyandotte Festival” on May 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. The event will feature international vendors, performances, youth activities and collaboration with Kansas City, Kansas’ sister city in Argentina , Concepción.

Below is the full watch party and street festival schedule: