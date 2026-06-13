Kansas City packs Union Station with local businesses for a World Cup marketplace

The doors are open for Kansas City small businesses, city officials said Wednesday night from Union Station, welcoming locals and visitors near and far to a new, five-week marketplace in the iconic Grand Hall — timed to capture crowds from the FIFA World Cup and nearby Fan Festival.

More than 100 businesses, artists, makers, food vendors, and community organizations line the space, just north of the festival grounds at Liberty Hall. The sprawling retail event spans select days from Thursday through July 12.

“Spend money. Share this (opportunity) with people,” said Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, moments before a ribbon-cutting for the marketplace. “The way the World Cup becomes a success for small businesses depends on you.”

Part of the broader City of Entrepreneurs initiative, the marketplace was developed by organizers with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City to ensure local businesses have a meaningful role in the economic opportunities generated by the World Cup.

In the run up to this summer’s games, city officials have touted efforts — like the Open Doors! storefront vacancy program and outdoor dining grants program — to avoid a repeat of small business’ experience the NFL Draft in 2023.

Many entrepreneurs felt they missed out economic opportunities because they did not have access to the influx of visitors, many of which were funneled directly into official NFL Draft events featuring largely non-local vendors.

“Well, we changed it this year because we are a city of entrepreneurs, and we are making sure that our entrepreneurs can capitalize on all of the world that is coming to Kansas City,” said Ryana Parks-Shaw, mayor pro tem for Kansas City, Missouri, and a board member for EDCKC.

“Bring your cash because we want to make sure that our entrepreneurs in Kansas City can experience the wealth that we know they deserve,” she continued.

The marketplace aims to provide a uniquely Kansas City experience centered around local products, food, art, culture, and entrepreneurship, said Nia Webster, assistant director of KCMO’s Neighborhood Services Department and the chief architect of the City of Entrepreneurs initiative.

Tommy Felts / Startland News City of Entrepreneurs initiative organizers prepare to cut the ribbon on a marketplace at Union Station timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup.

Amid a Grand Hall packed with a wide-range of businesses, products and activations, Webster thanked vendors, volunteers and fellow organizers for the countless hours — and in some cases, costly buildouts — that brought the marketplace to life with just a few months of planning.

“I’m extremely proud of how all of this turned out,” she said. “We had no idea what it was going to be.”

The project came together quickly after organizers learned in March that space in the iconic venue’s Grand Hall was still not reserved.

“We had to pivot in our plans to figure out how to find a half a million dollars to go make this happen,” Webster explained.

Investing in the marketplace is about more than retail opportunity, said Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of EDCKC, noting the broader collaboration’s strategy to strengthen Kansas City’s entrepreneurial ecosystem while creating more visible pathways for local businesses to thrive.

“This is a platform to showcase the talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial energy that exists in every corner of Kansas City,” Lewis said. “As the world turns its attention to our region, we want visitors to experience the businesses, makers, and entrepreneurs who help define our city’s identity.”

The space is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Among the vendors on hand: Oh My Gooey KC.

“I’m bringing St. Louis classic style ooey-gooey butter cake with a fun twist,” said founder Tennille Lampe, whose booth features 14 flavors — eight of which are gluten free — from her menu of more than 30 options.

Tommy Felts / Startland News Tennille Lampe, founder of Oh My Gooey KC, stands inside her booth at City of Entrepreneurs’ marketplace in the Grand Hall at Union Station.

The small business owner expressed excitement about exposing international visitors to her products, as well as spreading the word deeper into Kansas City. (She opened the business about three years ago, building a loyal following and recently its first retail storefront).

“We are where we are over the past three years because of the support of the KC community and small businesses who have steered my path along the way,” Lempe said, sharing appreciation for the City of Entrepreneurs marketplace opportunity, as well as for her great-grandfather who shared his original ooey-gooey butter cake recipe that started it all.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event also featured an unexpected prize-winner. Marketplace sponsor Spectrum Reach announced the first of three $15,000 Pay It Forward grants set to be awarded to participating vendors.

LaToya Ebony Sirls earned the grant — distributed as advertising credit from the company over the next 90 days — for her all-natural self-care startup, Someday Sunday.

“I had no idea what was about to happen, and when I heard my name, after the initial shock, all I felt was immense gratitude,” Sirls said of the “surreal” moment, noting the win is about much more than momentum. “The commercial production, advertising support, and business resources that come with the award will help us introduce Someday Sunday to people who may have never heard of us before.”

“As a small business, building brand awareness is one of our biggest,” she continued. “The award comes at the perfect time as we’re investing in production, preparing for growth, and working to bring our amazing products to even more customers.”

Two more Pay It Forward grant winners are expected to be announced over the next five weeks, nominated to Spectrum Reach by the public.

“Small business ownership can be incredibly challenging, and moments like this remind me just how supported I am,” Sirls said.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.