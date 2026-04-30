Will 650,000 World Cup fans really visit Kansas City? Tourism numbers don't look so rosy — yet

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How many people will visit Kansas City for this summer’s World Cup? The official estimate, repeated constantly since the moment the tournament was announced, is 650,000.

It’s an eye-popping number that exceeds the total population of Kansas City, Missouri ( 516,000 residents as of 2024).

Part of the sell for the region, too, is that those visitors won’t just stay and play in KCMO, they’ll also drive, fly and buy through surrounding suburbs, small towns and tourism destinations. A rising tide of business that will lift all boats.

This week, representatives from some of those outer-ring towns joined KC2026 for a press conference to talk about their plans to accommodate these visitors and capitalize on the moment . For example, a business leader from Cameron, Missouri (45 minutes north of Kansas City) said the town will appeal to foreign visitors with “all things Americana.”

It’s an ambitious goal… but is it too ambitious? Because as the tournament creeps closer, a growing number of cracks are appearing in these big claims — not least, the official policies of the United States government.

Citing the Trump administration’s immigration policies, suppression of protests and restrictions on foreign visitors, the American Civil Liberties Union issued a travel advisory last week declaring that “fans, players, journalists and other visitors traveling for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup could be at risk of serious rights violations.”

More than 120 civil activism groups around the country signed the ACLU letter — including Kansas City’s own RevEd, Decarcerate KC and more .

At the same time, leaders in the hotel industry worry about the promised “hotel boom” failing to materialize yet . Occupancy rates and flight bookings have only seen a “modest” increase in Kansas City , according to the Star’s David Hudnall (who’s been doing great reporting on this topic.)

That 650K visitor number is based on some big assumptions — not just domestic ticket-buyers and international flyers, but also people from nearby states like Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and even further afield driving in just to enjoy the frenzy. Being the only Midwest host city may have its perks.

Hotel and flight numbers will certainly pick up closer to Kansas City’s first game on June 16, when the procrastinators finally get around to booking their trips. Those stats wouldn’t even include road-trippers and visitors staying at short-term rentals around town. So local officials aren’t freaking out yet.

This week, KCUR interviewed Kathy Nelson, CEO of Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission, for an upcoming podcast episode about this World Cup . And we asked her: Is Kansas City still feeling confident in its visitor estimate? Or is 650,000 no longer the correct number?

“I stand by it,” Nelson told us. “Yes, we will see an influx of people. It won't be 650,000 people in one day. This is over the course of six, seven weeks — but yes.”

We’ll just have to wait and see. So don’t put those calculators away just yet.

Kansas City pairs vacant storefronts with local businesses for the World Cup

Halle Jackson / KCUR 89.3 A special program run by the city is helping small businesses navigate regulations to set up storefront spaces ahead of the World Cup. Kansas City is investing $1.6 million in the Open Doors! grant program, and the short-term rental company Airbnb announced last week that it would be pitching in $100,000.

Interior designer Morgan Irvin says she never thought she’d have an opportunity to set up a brick-and-mortar business. Now, she has big plans for her pop-up space on E. 18th Street.

Irvin snagged that location through Kansas City’s Open Doors! program last fall. It helps small business owners navigate regulations and turn around empty storefronts in prime downtown spaces. More than 100 small businesses submitted applications to the program, which offers up to $10,000 in grants and rent subsidies to activate vacant spaces.

Kansas City is investing $1.6 million in Open Doors, and Airbnb pitched in another $100,000. For Irvin, it all adds up to her opening one of four new, Black-owned businesses in the 18th and Vine district.

KCUR’s Julie Denesha brings us this story.

Kansas City trains hundreds of officers and first responders for FIFA Fan Festival

KC2026 A rendering of Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival showcased the live main stage where fans can gather to watch the livestreamed matches on several screens.

One of the questions we’ve received frequently in this email is, “What is Kansas City doing to prepare security for the World Cup?” Today, we have a good answer: Training. Lots of it.

Last week, more than 200 people took over the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial to prepare for some worst-case scenarios.

The site will host Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival, which begins June 12. It’s also just outside Union Station, near where the 2024 mass shooting at the Chiefs victory parade happened – making security for this summer’s events top of mind.

“We will be able to pick up a phone and quickly call anyone in any agency in our country, in our states or in any of our localities, and we’ll be able to make sure that the people of Kansas City and our visitors stay safe,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

KCUR’s Kowthar Shire dropped by the exercises to see how officials are preparing .

KC for the W: Women, sports and the pursuit of happiness A month out from the World Cup, join KCUR at CPKC Stadium on May 18 to celebrate the women who are leading the way in telling sports stories in Kansas City and beyond.

We found out who’s playing at Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival

Darryl Woods / Kansas City Symphony Tech N9ne gained attention in the 1990s as a member of the Kansas City rap group 57th Street Rogue Dog Villains.

Speaking of the Fan Fest, what can you expect when you go there? We recently got to see the full lineup.

Where there’s a Kansas City sporting event, Tech N9ne is never far behind. Here, the rapper is getting not one but two appearances, as the debut headliner on June 12 and as the closer on July 11. And while Flo Rida and the All-American Rejects add to the cool, big-name gets, we’d also recommend making time for local, KCUR cosigned bands like Making Movies , TheBabeGabe and Hembree .

Kansas City’s Fan Festival is free to attend, unlike in some host cities like Los Angeles , but you’ll need to register in advance. Click here to reserve your ticket.

KCUR’s Noah Taborda breaks down the Fan Festival news.

Kickin’ around the ball

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Amtrak train rolls into St. Louis' Gateway Station in October 2021. Amtrak's Missouri River Runner will expand service to three trips daily to accommodate people traveling to Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup.

Stadium transit: Outrageously high transportation prices remain a major point of contention in World Cup host cities. New York and New Jersey elected officials are calling on FIFA to subsidize costs after NJ Transit announced $150 round-trip trains for spectators. FIFA, for its part, turned around and said those fares were “unprecedented” and unexpected. ( Gothamist )

Outrageously high transportation prices remain a major point of contention in World Cup host cities. New York and New Jersey elected officials are calling on FIFA to subsidize costs after NJ Transit announced $150 round-trip trains for spectators. FIFA, for its part, turned around and said those fares were “unprecedented” and unexpected. ( ) By the way: As KCUR reported , game day shuttles will cost just $15 in Kansas City, with five different pickup locations. And Miami is making its stadium transit totally free for match ticketholders. ( Athletic )

, game day shuttles will cost just $15 in Kansas City, with five different pickup locations. And Miami is making its stadium transit totally free for match ticketholders. ( ) Don’t bet on the lottery: A new website called the Seat Transparency Project is mapping out where FIFA actually sat its World Cup ticket lottery winners, after the outcry over seat assignments and misleading maps. Now, take this data with a bit of salt, because it’s all self-reported — and likely you’re only finding this website if you’re upset about your own seat. ( Seat-Transparency.com )

A new website called the Seat Transparency Project is mapping out where FIFA sat its World Cup ticket lottery winners, after the outcry over seat assignments and misleading maps. Now, take this data with a bit of salt, because it’s all self-reported — and likely you’re only finding this website if you’re upset about your own seat. ( ) Too rich for my blood: Tickets for the 2026 World Cup final are now reselling for more than $2 million each through FIFA’s Marketplace. But not every game has shot through the roof. A handful of matches have actually fallen in price, including the Algeria vs. Austria game in Kansas City. ( USA Today )

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup final are now reselling for more than $2 million each through FIFA’s Marketplace. But not every game has shot through the roof. A handful of matches have actually fallen in price, including the Algeria vs. Austria game in Kansas City. ( ) Tailgate time, baby! Pre-gaming at Gillette Stadium before World Cup matches is back on, after the Boston 26 committee rolled back its ban (FIFA had to clarify that it did not prohibit tailgating). But before Kansas City fans get ready to party down at the Arrowhead lot, remember that parking will cost you between $125-250. ( WBUR )

Pre-gaming at Gillette Stadium before World Cup matches is back on, after the Boston 26 committee rolled back its ban (FIFA had to clarify that it did not prohibit tailgating). But before Kansas City fans get ready to party down at the Arrowhead lot, remember that parking will cost you between $125-250. ( ) Hotel hotspots: Amid reports that hotel rooms aren’t booking up like host cities promised, it turns out that FIFA may be undercutting the open market with its own lodging accommodation program. ( Sports Business Journal )

Amid reports that hotel rooms aren’t booking up like host cities promised, it turns out that FIFA may be undercutting the open market with its own lodging accommodation program. ( ) ‘Olympics on steroids’: Travelers to Kansas City’s World Cup games aren’t just flying into KCI; they’re also expected to come through St. Louis and then travel across the state. ( Missouri Business Alert )

Travelers to Kansas City’s World Cup games aren’t just flying into KCI; they’re also expected to come through St. Louis and then travel across the state. ( ) Streetcar, ahoy! The KC Streetcar’s Berkley Riverfront extension will open to the public on May 18, one month out from the World Cup. This will be one of Kansas City’s final infrastructure projects to be completed before the tournament — and will also make transit to Current games a lot easier. ( KCUR )

The KC Streetcar’s Berkley Riverfront extension will open to the public on May 18, one month out from the World Cup. This will be one of Kansas City’s final infrastructure projects to be completed before the tournament — and will also make transit to Current games a lot easier. ( ) Food truck foes: Kansas City Council unanimously passed an ordinance this month that will increase the minimum distance between food trucks and the nearest restaurant to 300 feet. Operators say the pushback, a sixfold increase, could force them out of business. The rules will not apply to festivals or in “designated vending areas.” ( Missouri Business Alert )

Kansas City Council unanimously passed an ordinance this month that will increase the minimum distance between food trucks and the nearest restaurant to 300 feet. Operators say the pushback, a sixfold increase, could force them out of business. The rules will not apply to festivals or in “designated vending areas.” ( ) Playing defense: Metropolitan Organization Countering Sexual Assault (MOCSA) has held dozens of training sessions with restaurnat and hospitality workers ahead of the World Cup, so they know how to keep customers safe. ( Flatland )

Metropolitan Organization Countering Sexual Assault (MOCSA) has held dozens of training sessions with restaurnat and hospitality workers ahead of the World Cup, so they know how to keep customers safe. ( ) Foul play: The International Football Association Board approved a new rule that would penalize players with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player. The rule will be in place for this summer’s World Cup. ( NPR )

The International Football Association Board approved a new rule that would penalize players with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player. The rule will be in place for this summer’s World Cup. ( ) Volunteer swag: FIFA unveiled its new, Adidas-designed uniforms that will be worn by thousands of volunteers helping out with the tournament, and they’re giving ‘80s jazzercise in the best way. Maybe KCUR should get some fits… who can help me? ( FIFA )

Temperature check

Thank you to everyone who wrote in about your World Cup ticket-buying experiences !

One Kansas Citian said that, after 6.5 hours in a queue, they ended up with reasonably-priced tickets and are “very excited to be at a World Cup game in my very own city!”

Another reader said they spent 10 hours waiting, only to find the cheapest ticket were hundreds of dollars. “Our last hope is to get tickets day-of for cheap, but the consensus among fans is that we're all being priced out of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by an obviously corrupt organization.”

One last perspective from someone who already snagged seats: “It is almost to the point I am mad enough about the deception that I want to sell my tickets and not participate. I have never spent so much on a sporting event or any other event in my life. Frustrating to see them take advantage of the hype and price out everyone along with changing the tune mid way through.”