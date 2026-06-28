For her World Cup installation, a Kansas City artist wants visitors to 'recognize a piece of home'

Whitney Manney’s massive KC•House installation welcomes the world to Kansas City, the fashion designer and multi-hyphenate creator said. She’s hanging on hope they arrive with curiosity and an eye for whimsy.

The creative force behind the WHITNEYMANNEY (WM) brand, Manney unveiled her latest large-scale installation June 18 during an invite-only preview of KC•House — an exclusive hospitality and business hub inside the former Swanson’s and Forever 21 building at 111 Nichols Road on the Country Club Plaza.

“If this is my chance to be larger than life, let’s go ahead and do it right,” she said.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Whitney Manney’s tapestry installation hangs inside the KC•House space created for elite FIFA World Cup visitors.

Curated as a gathering place for international executives, civic leaders and World Cup visitors, KC•House is designed to showcase Kansas City’s culture, innovation and hospitality during FIFA World Cup-related events. The space, which is not open to the general public, will host networking events and cultural programming throughout the games.

“This really is an investment in our future,” said Tracy Whelpley, director of regional impact for FIFA World Cup Kansas City (KC2026). “People might not have heard of us in the past, but when they get here, they’re quite surprised at the depth, the breadth of our industry strengths, our culture and what we have to offer.”

The space was first announced by KC2026 and the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) in October 2025 alongside early plans for the FIFA Fan Festival.

Manney’s installation features eight textile tapestries inspired by countries participating in World Cup festivities. Suspended throughout the entrance of the venue, the installations transform the former retail space into a colorful celebration of global culture through Manney’s signature mix of pattern, storytelling and bold design.

While reviewing the open call for creatives, she discovered organizers were looking for artists to create textile pieces representing participating teams.

“They needed tapestries to represent all the countries,” Manney recalled. “A soccer ball has its own sewing pattern, so I thought, ‘let’s roll with that.’”

Concept becoming canopy

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Whitney Manney playfully reaches toward the bottom of her tapestry installation at KC•House.

Manney had less than a month to complete the project.

“I didn’t get my contract until May 12, and it opened June 11,” she said. “That’s artwork creation for each country, both digital and hand-dyed, sewing, and engineering — all of this while working.”

The size of the installation pushed her into new territory. Four tapestries measure 8 feet by 18 feet, while four others span 8 feet by 14 feet.

“I’m in the scissor lift, baby,” said Manney with a laugh. “I’m 30 feet in the air.”

Long days turned into overnight shifts as fabric, sketches, sewing machines and supplies filled the empty Plaza storefront.

Each tapestry started with research. Instead of relying only on recognizable symbols, Manney explored landscapes, architecture, and cultural traditions from each country represented in the work.

“I wanted to make sure that if there are guests from these countries, they can look at something and recognize a piece of home,” she said.

Some sections became favorites, including a Statue of Liberty-inspired panel and an Argentina-themed piece made from appliqué fabric scraps.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Whitney Manney, founder of the creative brand WHITNEYMANNEY (WM), stands outside KC•House on the Country Club Plaza.

More than a pretty space

The installation is not meant to be experienced in silence. To complement the visual experience, Manney collaborated with Kansas City author and music curator Johnny Hall, a.k.a Confident1al Space on a playlist featuring music connected to each represented nation.

It’s goal: an immersive experience, said Manney.

The soundtrack brings together sounds from around the world while also nodding to Kansas City’s own musical roots.

“I wanted to make sure it wasn’t just representative of the countries that are coming, but also tied into Kansas City’s culture,” said Hall. “I wanted to bring it all together.”

Visitors encounter the work differently depending on where they stand. From above, the tapestries create a sweeping canopy of color. From below, smaller details emerge through layers of stitching, texture and hand-crafted imagery.

During an earlier soft opening, Manney watched guests interact with the installation without knowing she was the artist behind it.

“It was nice to hear the chatter,” she said. “It was cool to see the effect from above, and then when people went underneath it. It’s a completely different experience.”

As Kansas City welcomes visitors from around the globe, Manney hopes the installation encourages curiosity — for people to learn more about the cultures represented throughout the work, she said.

“It’s a good visual representation of countries literally coming together,” Manney said. “And it’s whimsical.”

Visitors encounter the work differently depending on where they stand. From above, the tapestries create a sweeping canopy of color. From below, smaller details emerge through layers of stitching, texture and hand-crafted imagery.

During an earlier soft opening, Manney watched guests interact with the installation without knowing she was the artist behind it.

“It was nice to hear the chatter,” she said. “It was cool to see the effect from above, and then when people went underneath it. It’s a completely different experience.”

As Kansas City welcomes visitors from around the globe, Manney hopes the installation encourages curiosity — for people to learn more about the cultures represented throughout the work, she said.

“It’s a good visual representation of countries literally coming together,” Manney said. “And it’s whimsical.”

This story was originally published in Startland News, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.