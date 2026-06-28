What Jennifer Lopez taught me about being a Missourian

I've encountered some unexpected things as a Missouri political reporter. But I didn't expect Jennifer Lopez to prompt an existential examination into my geographical identity.

The actress and singer caused a ruckus recently when she said earlier this month on the online show "Subway Takes" that you have to be born in New York to be considered a New Yorker:

The reason this clip caught my attention has little to do with New York City. Yes, I did jump on the New York Knicks bandwagon recently. But that had everything to do with the NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson being an alumnus of my high school, Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

But I've occasionally wondered whether I can consider myself a Missourian … even though I was born in Chicago and raised in the Chicago suburbs. I moved to Missouri to attend college here and have remained a resident of the state for more than half of my life.

Now, I'm sure some of you are wondering: "Jason, why does this matter? This is America! You can call yourself whatever you want."

It matters because I'm a stickler for the facts. And I want to know for sure if my three kids, who were born in Missouri, are considered fourth or fifth generation Missourians. I have deep ties to both St. Louis and Kansas City, with members of my family living here since the early 1900s.

So about five years ago, I conducted an extremely scientific survey of two Missouri politicians about whether I could call myself a Missourian. Then-Gov. Mike Parson said no. Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said yes.

With that survey hopelessly deadlocked, I recently asked people on social media whether you had to be born in Missouri to be considered a Missourian. And the response was … mixed.

St. Louis resident Kate Stowe contended that we "should be welcoming people, not drawing lines around who's 'Missourian' enough."

And she may have a point. When politicians have to stress that they're fourth or fifth or sixth or seventh generation Missourians, it does give the impression that only people with deep bloodlines are qualified for elected office.

Others, though, are fine identifying from where they previously lived. Christy McVicker Ryan of St. Louis wrote: "I've been living in St Louis for over a decade, but I'll never be from here. I am choosing to live and raise my family here (happily!) and I think that choice gives people like me a voice in our home."

/ Jason Rosenbaum (left) and Jo Mannies (right) interview then-Missouri State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. (center) on the Politically Speaking podcast in 2017. Rosenbaum was born in Illinois, but has lived in Missouri for more than half of his life. Mannies was born in Indiana and has lived in Missouri off and on for 50 years.

Calling in an expert

After the social media callout didn't provide a definitive answer, I contacted someone who knew my struggle: My longtime colleague Jo Mannies.

Like me, Mannies has lived in Missouri for more than half of her life. But she has extensive ties to Indiana – so much so that I often call Jo one of the most prominent Hoosiers.

"When you think about your formative years when you grew up … for some people that has a stronger impact on their lives because that shaped who they are," Mannies said. "I have to say Indiana, in that sense, because I was born and raised in Indiana, and I went to college in Indiana, and my first newspaper job was in Indiana."

In fact, Mannies' father was so well-known as a high school basketball coach that political heavyweights like Birch Bayh knew his name. She added that Indiana politicians often played up their longstanding ties to the state, much like Missouri elected officials brag about how they're fifth, sixth or seventh generation residents.

"I think it's true in a lot of states where politicians who want to get elected to office do want the public to think they are one of them, even if they weren't one of them all of their lives, especially their younger years," Mannies said.

Mannies contends that I'm probably a "hybrid Missourian," since I spent my formative years growing up in Illinois. And I was tempted to accept her decision.

But to me, being a Missourian means that you've made a tangible investment in where the state goes into the future – even if the state's people or governmental leaders occasionally disappoint you. Being a Missourian provides you with motivation to help push Missouri in a better direction. And not just for yourself, but for your neighbors, your friends and your children.

So even though it would be easiest to say I'm a Missourian who was born in Illinois, the fact remains that I live in Missouri. I vote in Missouri. I go on vacations in Missouri. I hike at Missouri state parks. And I hope to spend the rest of my life in Missouri.

Whatever J-Lo thinks about New Yorkers … I am a Missourian.

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