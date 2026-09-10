Kansas City drag icon and Hamburger Mary’s 'Matron' Melinda Ryder dies at 70

For half a century, Bruce Winter was a defining figure of the local drag scene performing as Melinda Ryder. Winter commanded the stage at local gay clubs in the 1970s and won titles including Miss Gay Midwest, Miss Gay Kansas City America and Miss Gay Missouri.

Winter nurtured generations of performers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofits through benefits and fundraisers. At Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City, the performer became known as the restaurant’s “Matron.” Winter turned the venue’s weekly drag show Charity Drag Bingo into a vehicle for supporting local organizations.

Remembrancees arrived in waves following the announcement of Winter’s death. On social media on Wednesday, Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City wrote in a statement that, “Melinda made her final stage exit last night. We already feel the loss of the leadership, grace, joy, and benevolence that she brought to us and to all of Kansas City.”

“Our soul is broken, but we cherish the memories with her that we have had over the years,” the restaurant wrote in the statement. “And our heart is with Kirk Nelson, Melinda's husband, and all her family as they mourn their lost loved one.”

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City was one of the rotating local nonprofits that benefited from Charity Drag Bingo events over the years. The organization wrote a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“We absolutely love our nights of Charity Bingo at Hamburger Mary's, and Melinda has been our host and queen countless times,” the group wrote. “She has brought so much fun, laughter, energy, and personality to these events, and we are incredibly thankful for every night we've gotten to share with her.”

The Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America wrote that the organization fondly honors the fabulous life and incredible legacy of Melinda Ryder.

“In her typical giving fashion, Melinda was one of GLAMA’s earliest and most steadfast supporters from the time she visited us at our AIDSWalk booth in 2010, and we are profoundly grateful for her efforts,” the archive wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with her husband Kirk, her biological family, and her Kansas City family.”

The Museum of Kansas City celebrated Winter’s legacy as a drag performer in the 2025 exhibit "Arrive As A Star. Leave As A Star." The collection consisted of costumes, photos and memorabilia from Winter’s 50-year career.

Writer Sophia Lail attended the museum’s show when it opened and wrote that Winter had dominated the local drag scene since the late 1970s.

“It was clear that when this woman entered a room, all eyes were on her,” Lail wrote online. “As cameramen and videographers wove through the crowd, I realized this was more than an exhibition opening. This was the celebration of someone’s life’s work, while they were still standing in the room. It makes you think, ‘Who is this, and what’s her story?’”

Missie B’s, an LGBTQIA+ bar on 39th Street, wrote on social media that the community had lost one of its fiercest warriors.

“There are some losses so poignant so devastating, that we can’t find words to express our grief,” the post reads. “Losing Melinda Ryder is one of them. Melinda Ryder - a fervent fighter, an advocate, a protector, our Queen - a true legend has taken her final bow.”

"Her greatest performances were the battles she fought for others,” Missie B’s social media post continued. “Melinda stood in the trenches and fought for those living with HIV/ AIDS, she fought against Cancer, and fought for the rights of our community. She used her powerful voice, her courage, and her generous heart to advocate for others, while silently fighting her own health battles."

More personal tributes followed.

Kansas City actor Ron Megee , best known for his work in the satirical show Late Night Theatre, wrote, “Good night, beautiful Queen. Thank you for starting me on my path. Love ya, Melinda Ryder.”

Documentary filmmaker John McCrite , who is currently working on a film about Winter, remembered the performer as “the queen of drag at the Club Cabaret in the late 80s.” McCrite wrote on social media that Winter’s life was representative of the modern gay movement.

“He performed in drag during a time when you could be arrested for how you dressed,” McCrite wrote. “He lived through the AIDS epidemic and helped raise money for people who were dying when so many others turned their backs. He lived long enough to marry the man he loved.”

Performer LaDreama Leight Funn wrote on social media that when she started competing for Miss Gay Missouri America almost 20 years ago, “I fell in love with (Melinda’s) spirit and soul. She was one of most genuine Queens that I have ever met.”

Earlier this year, Winter’s niece Nicole Freeze launched a fundraiser for the performer’s family. Freeze raised more than $22,000 to help cover Winter’s medical bills and a celebration of life.

“Bruce, as Melinda Ryder, has entertained thousands with her infectious humor and sparkling personality,” the fundraiser wrote. “With the love, support, and talent of his spouse, Kirk Nelson, he has dazzled everyone in every show he has ever put on.”