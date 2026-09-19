Looking for Kansas City's best fall festivals and autumn events? We made a guide

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There’s no place I’d rather be in the fall than Kansas City. Temperatures drop, crisp air flows through the windows, and everyone lets everyone else know when they’ve made their first batch of chili.

With cooler temperatures and the region’s natural fall beauty, it’s the perfect time to get outside to join community events. Kansas City has no lack of entertainment options for foodies, music fans, and anyone looking to get into the autumnal spirit.

KCUR put together this list of fall festivals to help you plan out your calendar.

Events for September 18-20, 2026

The free Camp Leavenworth Festival will be held September 18-19 in the areas surrounding Leavenworth Landing Park and the CW Parker Carousel Museum . This festival offers something for everyone with a silent disco, a 5K walk/run , fireworks, food trucks, and several concerts — including Better Than Ezra .

Friends of Reggae will host the Kansas City Reggae Music & Jerk Festival , September 18-20 at Berkley Riverfront Park. You can expect Caribbean cuisine, artists, cultural performances, and cannabis and wellness experiences. The event has been a Kansas City staple for more than 30 years. This year’s festival is headlined by GINJAH , Marlon Asher , Sister Nancy , Reeko Lion , and Nadine Sutherland . Advanced, single-day tickets start at $25, and weekend passes start at $45.

Camp Leavenworth The free Camp Leavenworth Festival is held in September around Leavenworth Landing Park and the CW Parker Carousel Museum.

Downtown Blue Springs will host the 57th annual Fall Fun Festival on September 18-20. This year’s theme is The Great Outdoors. Spend your weekend listening to live music, riding carnival rides, perusing the classic car show, and enjoying the parade. Admission is free.

From September 19-20, KC Wine Co will host its annual Cider Festival . You’ll feel like a kid again with games such as skeeball, plinko, slide rides, and even a ninja course. Tickets start at $26.25 and increase closer to the event. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

On September 19, head to Legacy Park Amphitheater for the Lee’s Summit Music & Arts Festival . Performances by Country Music Association (CMA), Billboard, and Grand Ole Opry musicians, including Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band , Casi Joy , Caden Wilson , and Wynn Williams . Admission is free with the purchase of a $12 parking pass .

The Hallmarket Art Festival lets you rub shoulders with current and retired Hallmark artists showcasing their creative work in Crown Center Square. Enjoy shopping, music, food, and more at this one-day festival. Hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on September 19. Admission is free.

Cozy Fest: A Jane Austen Affair , on September 19, is a literary gathering inspired by “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility” writer Jane Austen. Attendees can spend the afternoon at The Alexander Majors House and Barn meeting independent authors, sipping hot tea, enjoying tarot card readings, and browsing book-related goods. Regency-inspired attire is welcome and encouraged (though not required). General tickets are $15, and admission is free after 5 p.m.

Join local makers and craftspeople on September 19 at The Fall Swing at Summit Fair . You’ll find unique gifts, treats, and goods from some of the area’s most creative artisans. Admission is free.

Events for September 24-27, 2026

Dana Anderson The Deaf Cultural Festival, August 24, 2024, at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will host the Deaf Cultural Festival on September 24. Attendees can learn about Deaf Culture and American Sign Language through activities, films, and community resources. ASL interpreters, CART captioning, and voice interpretation will be provided. Attendance is free.

The 18th & Vine Arts Festival is on September 25-27 in the historic 18th & Vine District. This event will showcase live music, an artist marketplace, fashion experiences, storytelling, food trucks, and more. Day passes are $10, and weekend passes are $20.

There are few events in Kansas City more beloved than the annual Plaza Art Fair . This year’s edition, running from September 25-27, will showcase the Country Club Plaza as well as national and local artists, musicians, and restaurants. No tickets required. Admission is free.

18th & Vine Arts Festival Foundation The 18th & Vine Arts Festival is held in September in the historic 18th & Vine District.

Shopping, live entertainment, carnival rides, delicious treats, and a parade will delight attendees of the Liberty Fall Fest on September 25-27. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. on September 26. Admission is free, but you will need to purchase tickets for carnival rides (32 tickets for $25 or $1 each).

Louisburg Cider Mill will host its annual Ciderfest on September 26-27 and October 3-4. Bring the entire family to taste cider and doughnuts made fresh on location, ride ponies, shop craft booths, and watch how Louisburg’s favorite seasonal drink is made. Attendance is free, but there’s plenty to purchase on site.

Events for October 1-4, 2026

Louisburg Cider Mill Louisburg Cider Mill hosts its annual Ciderfest celebrations for two weekends every fall.

From October 1-3, you can visit the 23rd annual Gordon Parks Celebration at Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas. The event celebrates the achievements and life of Gordon Parks , a renowned photographer, filmmaker, writer, and musician. Tours, lunch and learns, a dance party, and a celebration dinner are just a few of the events slated for this year.

Don your lederhosen for KC Oktoberfest on October 2-3 in Crown Center. Enjoy beer from KC Bier Co and wine from German and Austrian producers while you hear live music, play games, and feast on bratwurst, among other delicacies. Free parking will be available in the Crown Center garages for ticket holders. Single tickets start at $14 and increase closer to the event.

Readers unite! The Heartland Book Festival returns to Kansas City on October 2-3. Grab tickets to enjoy historic presentations, writing workshops, author discussions, and more. Events will be held at Kansas City Public Library’s Central Library and Mid-Continent Public Library’s Woodneath Library Center. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

Visit the Missouri Town Living History Museum on October 3-4 to enjoy the 50th Annual Fall Festival of Arts, Crafts, and Music . This family-friendly event takes you back in time to experience harvest seasons of the mid-1800s through history interpreters, artisans, and music. Entry is priced by vehicle: $15 per car or $25 per bus.

The drive to Weston, Missouri is always beautiful, but it’s even more stunning in the fall. Take the drive to visit Weston Applefest on October 3-4 in downtown Weston. Feast on apple butter, apple dumplings, apple pie, apple doughnuts…you get the idea. This charming festival is free to attend.

Midwest Soul VegFest is dedicated to educating on health, conscious living, and environmental sustainability. The festival will take place October 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kansas City’s Theis Park. Visitors can watch live cooking demonstrations and inspiring speakers, find wellness resources, enjoy children’s entertainment, and browse a food and artisan market. Admission is free.

KC Farm School Farm Fest at Common Ground, on October 3, is a family festival centered around celebrating local food and community. You’ll find live music, workshops, children's games, a grower and maker market, and even a free community meal. The event runs from 12-5 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.

More October and November events

Dana Anderson The Dia de los Muertos festival, November 2, 2025, at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri.

The 5th annual Pumpkin Festival and Block Party will be held on October 10 in downtown Liberty, Missouri. Expect games for all ages, pumpkin treats, handmade goods, pumpkin decorations, and even a visit with the Pumpkin Queen. Attendance is free.

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will host Botanical Brewfest on October 17 from 2-5 p.m. Beer samples, cocktails, mocktails, and food vendors will be available to enjoy while you feast your eyes on natural autumn beauty. Tickets are $65 (or just $60 for Friends of the Arboretum members).

Taps & Tastes , on October 17, is a celebration of the region’s best beer, spirits, and cuisine. The Boulevard Brewery -hosted event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Current Landing. Stay after for a KC Current watch party as they take on the Utah Royals . Festival tickets start at $75. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age.

Visit the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on November 1 to enjoy the Dia de los Muertos Festival , an event that celebrates the beauty of Latin American cultures. Themed activities, entertainment, and cuisine will be available to attendees. Attendance is free.