Raytown mourns 16-year-old student killed near high school. One suspect charged with murder

A suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Raytown High School student earlier this week.

The 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County’s juvenile office charged a minor with second degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a court spokesperson on Friday. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Raytown School District confirmed the death of 16-year-old Joshua Lewis Jr. in a letter to families.

GoFundMe Family members said the death of 16-year-old Joshua Lewis Jr. was a "heartbreaking loss" in a GoFundMe fundraiser requesting help with funeral expenses.

Hundreds of people attended a Thursday night vigil honoring Joshua at Raytown Christian Church. A growing memorial sits across from Raytown High School, near the Casey’s gas station where the student was shot.

The Raytown Police Department said in a press release that they were dispatched on Wednesday at 1:21 p.m. to 6024 Blue Ridge Blvd. Police said they responded to a teenage boy who suffered from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injury and later pronounced deceased. On Thursday, officers said two suspects were in custody and the investigation was ongoing.

Family members launched a GoFundMe fundraiser requesting help with funeral expenses, to give Joshua “the beautiful farewell he deserves and honor the young man he was.”

“Joshua was a young man who had so much life ahead of him. He loved football, fashion, and playing Xbox. These were some of the things that brought him joy and allowed him to be himself,” organizers wrote. “He was loved deeply by his family and everyone who knew him.”

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised over $13,000, about two-thirds towards its goal of $20,000.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A tribute to Joshua Lewis Jr. grows near the Casey's gas station where he was shot on Sept. 16, 2026, across the street from Raytown High School where Lewis was a student.

The Raytown School District said Joshua’s death “has a significant impact” on the high school. The district said counselors would be available for students throughout the week.

“Joshua was a student athlete and beloved part of our Blue Jays family. Our school family wishes to express our sympathy to Joshua’s family and friends,” the letter said. “This is very difficult for our school community, we will offer support to students and staff who are grieving this loss.”