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Up To Date

Kansas City Renaissance Festival marks 50th season recreating 1500s England

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man wearing a 16th century costume sits inside a radio station talking at a microphone and gesturing eloquently.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Kevin Hodson, a cast member at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, discusses the event's offerings on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 9, 2026.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival began as a fundraiser for the Kansas City Art Institute in 1977, making this year its 50th season. The festival opened September 5 and will run every weekend through October 12, rain or shine.

When visitors to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival entered the gates for opening day September 5, they were transported to a familiar world of royalty, peasants, jousting and massive turkey legs.

It’s a recreation of 1500s Canterbury, England that has brought whimsy to Kansas City for 50 years.

It began in 1977 as a fundraiser for the Kansas City Art Institute. Since then, it’s grown and changed massively, says marketing coordinator Cammy Whalen.

“When you look at the maps, you'll see how much the physical grounds have grown, and how many more stages there are, and how much more artisans,” Whalen told KCUR’s Up To Date.

This year’s festival features 25 stages of entertainment and more than 175 artisans selling art, clothing, accessories and other wares.

The cast of Renaissance characters has grown over the years, too. Some members from the very first festival are back for their fiftieth run this year, Whalen says.

Cast member Kevin Hodson has been a part of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival since 2011. He plays Sir Philip Graves, Guildmaster of Gravediggers in Canterbury, but he’s better known around the festival as “Digby” — “a childish nickname from his apprenticeship days.”

Digby wanders the lanes of the festival offering free burial estimates and recruiting children to be apprentice gravediggers themselves.

“It's been a wonderful thing to see” the growth of the festival over the years, Hodson said. “The culture has only continued to grow in its openness and acceptance… we’re all like a family.”

The festival’s Royal Exhibition Hall will feature photos and artifacts from past years to honor the anniversary.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival runs every weekend rain or shine until October 12. The festival grounds are open from 10a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Cammy Whalen, marketing coordinator, Kansas City Renaissance Festival
  • Kevin Hodson, “Digby”
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Up To Date PodcastKansas CityFestivalPerformanceArts & Culturecommunity
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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