Bill KellySenior Producer/Reporter
Bill Kelly oversees production of Nebraska Public Media's news documentaries and reports for radio. Most recently, Bill produced documentaries on rural law enforcement, Nebraska floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan native joined Nebraska Public Media in 1990 and has a special interest in covering the courts and criminal justice system. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Bill graduated from Purdue University. He worked at television stations in Lafayette, Indiana, Wichita, Kansas and Omaha.
Nebraska Judge grants protection to women accusing Chadron State College appointee of sexual assaultFormer Chadron State student Caleb Tegtmeier had been on track to represent the northwest Nebraska school on the state college board. But he lost his appointment after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. In June, a judge ruled Tegtmeier must stay away from two of the women.