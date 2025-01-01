Cara Anthony, Midwest correspondent, joined KFF Health News in 2019 after serving as a multimedia reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat. A native of East St. Louis, Illinois, she previously worked at The Indianapolis Star, The Frederick (Maryland) News-Post, and the Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia).

Cara won a 2021 Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion reporting. Her reporting on gun violence earned a 2021 Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. She co-moderated USA Today Network events during the 2016 election, and her six-part Belleville News-Democrat series “Then I Knew,” about racism in America, was nominated in 2018 for an Emmy.

She is a graduate of Tennessee State University.

Email her at canthony@kff.org