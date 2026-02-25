Chris Drew

Chris DrewMorning Edition host and reporter, KSMU
-
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe commended state agents who responded to the shootings, and spoke of supporting the families of the fallen officers. The suspect was recently out on bail, when a traffic stop turned fatal and led to a nine-hour manhunt and shootout.
-
Christian County Library District executive director Renee Brumett said she is leaving next month. It is the latest shakeup in district leadership following years of calls to label and or remove some library materials as "inappropriate."