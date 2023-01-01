Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas. Through her theatrical and hands-on approach to teaching, Dr. Biberdorf is breaking down the image of the stereotypical scientist, while reaching students who might otherwise be intimidated by science.

She is the author of the bestseller “The Big Book of Experiments,” “The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments,” the fiction series “Kate the Chemist,” and the nonfiction book “It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything.” She's been profiled in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “NBC Nightly News,” “The Rachael Ray Show,” "Star Talk with Neil DeGrasse Tyson," and “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.”

Dr. Biberdorf lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, two dogs, and one very grumpy cat. Learn more about her on her website, and follow her on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.