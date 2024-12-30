© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seeking A Scientist

Your most surprising science questions of the year, answered

By Kate The Chemist,
Suzanne Hogan
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

As a scientist, the theme I keep coming to at the end of 2024 is the importance of feeding curiosity — to ask questions and take the time to understand new proposed theories.

Seeking a Scientist banner

It’s hard to pick a favorite science story of the year because scientists have really been on their A-game. But some of my favorite scientific achievements of the year include record-breaking green energy production. For the first seven months of the year, the U.S. generated more power from wind and solar than coal.

We saw the FDA approve two new drugs to help slow the progression of the rare disease Niemann-Pick Type C.

And I admired the World Mosquito Program’s work using naturally-occurring bacteria to help fight viruses like Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, and dengue.

I’m also amazed by the wide range of topics we’ve covered on Seeking A Scientist this past year, from cloning extinct species, plant intelligence, and how to handle stress. It was a great honor to share everything I discovered with all of you.

In addition to hosting the podcast Seeking A Scientist, Kate Biberdorf, (also known as Kate the Chemist,) is also a professor for the public understanding of science at the University of Notre Dame.
Matt Cashore
In addition to hosting the podcast Seeking A Scientist, Kate Biberdorf, (also known as Kate the Chemist,) is also a professor for the public understanding of science at the University of Notre Dame.

But the sheer amount of things still left to unveil in this wild world never ceases to amaze me.

When we asked our listeners to share some of your end-of-year science curiosities, we were blown away by the amount and range of responses. Here are just a few of our favorites:

  • How do reusable water bottles keep our drinks hot and cold?
  • Is plastic inert or non-reactive? And if that’s the case, then why are microplastics so bad for our environment?
  • Why can’t we see the other side of the moon?
  • What’s the future of space exploration now that the ISS is retiring?
  • What do astronauts do with their trash in space?
  • Why and how do the “immortal” jellyfish stay forever young?
  • Why do cats love laying on puzzles?
  • Is there a sound frequency that is calming to humans?
  • Is it true that no two snowflakes are identical?
  • What in the sciences give you hope?

To hear the answers, listen to the latest episode of Seeking A Scientist.

Liz [INSERT LAST NAME] cats regularly manage to lounge on her puzzles, making it extra challenging to work on them. She wanted to know, is there a scientific reason behind this?
Elizabeth Gassmann
Elizabeth Gassmann's cats regularly manage to lounge on her puzzles, making it extra challenging to work on them. She wanted to know, is there a scientific reason behind this?

Additional sources from Seeking A Scientist:

Seeking A Scientist is a production of KCUR Studios. It's made possible with support from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, where scientists work to accelerate our understanding of human health and disease.

It's hosted by Dr. Kate Biberdorf, AKA Kate the Chemist. This episode was produced by senior producer Suzanne Hogan with help from Olivia Hewitt. Our editor is Mackenzie Martin. Our digital editor is Gabe Rosenberg.

Additional support from Zach Perez, Byron Love, Allison Harris and Genevieve DesMarteau.

Our original theme music is by The Coma Calling. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Seeking A Scientist spaceenvironmentscienceNASACatssnow
Stay Connected
Kate The Chemist
Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) is the host of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist. She is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas.
See stories by Kate The Chemist
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now