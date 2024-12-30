Your most surprising science questions of the year, answered
As a scientist, the theme I keep coming to at the end of 2024 is the importance of feeding curiosity — to ask questions and take the time to understand new proposed theories.
It’s hard to pick a favorite science story of the year because scientists have really been on their A-game. But some of my favorite scientific achievements of the year include record-breaking green energy production. For the first seven months of the year, the U.S. generated more power from wind and solar than coal.
We saw the FDA approve two new drugs to help slow the progression of the rare disease Niemann-Pick Type C.
And I admired the World Mosquito Program’s work using naturally-occurring bacteria to help fight viruses like Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever, and dengue.
I’m also amazed by the wide range of topics we’ve covered on Seeking A Scientist this past year, from cloning extinct species, plant intelligence, and how to handle stress. It was a great honor to share everything I discovered with all of you.
But the sheer amount of things still left to unveil in this wild world never ceases to amaze me.
When we asked our listeners to share some of your end-of-year science curiosities, we were blown away by the amount and range of responses. Here are just a few of our favorites:
- How do reusable water bottles keep our drinks hot and cold?
- Is plastic inert or non-reactive? And if that’s the case, then why are microplastics so bad for our environment?
- Why can’t we see the other side of the moon?
- What’s the future of space exploration now that the ISS is retiring?
- What do astronauts do with their trash in space?
- Why and how do the “immortal” jellyfish stay forever young?
- Why do cats love laying on puzzles?
- Is there a sound frequency that is calming to humans?
- Is it true that no two snowflakes are identical?
- What in the sciences give you hope?
To hear the answers, listen to the latest episode of Seeking A Scientist.
