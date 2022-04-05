Election results: Here’s who won a spot on Kansas City-area school boards in April 2022
This year's school board elections were met with heightened interest after district leaders faced debates over COVID precautions, teaching race in schools and books in school libraries.
Voters considered these issues as they chose new school board members on Tuesday in some of the largest districts in the Kansas City area.
Eight candidates ran for two seats on the Park Hill school board after two incumbents did not seek reelection. Recently, the district has faced debates over COVID protocols and how to handle racist incidents.
Shereka Barnes and Daryl Terwilleger won the two spots on the board, both calling for more diversity and communication from district leaders.
Meanwhile, Liberty voters elected Daniel Currence and education law attorney Karen Rogers to their school board. On his campaign site, Currence calls for a return to "traditional values" and "right to a parental voice."
Duane Bartsch and Josiah Bechthold, who campaigned in North Kansas City on removing "age-inappropriate material" from school libraries, lost their elections.
In Independence, Anthony Mondaine was elected as the first Black person to serve on its school board.
Board members in most school districts serve three-year terms, while members in the Independence School District serve six-year terms. Voters chose two candidates for each race.
Below are the unofficial results for the Apr. 5 school board elections in Liberty, Lee’s Summit, Independence, North Kansas City, Raytown, Blue Springs, Hickman Mills and Park Hill school districts.
Jackson County
Lee’s Summit School District
- Larry Anderson
Votes: 4,023
Percent: 16.35%
- Anne Geanes
Votes: 753
Percent: 3.06%
- Melissa Kelly Foxhoven
Votes: 2,672
Percent: 10.86%
- Mike Allen (Incumbent)
Votes: 3,078
Percent: 12.51%
- Joseph A. Yacaginsky
Votes: 406
Percent: 1.65%
- Heather Eslick
Votes: 6,202
Percent: 25.21%
- Jennifer Foley
Votes: 6,473
Percent: 26.31%
- William Lindsey
Votes: 904
Percent: 3.67%
Independence School District:
- Jill Esry (Incumbent)
Votes: 4,462
Percent: 30.70%
- Greg Gilliam
Votes: 2,639
Percent: 18.16%
- Anthony Mondaine
Votes: 3,398
Percent: 23.38%
- Jason Vollmecke
Votes: 2,081
Percent: 14.32%
- Matt Mallinson (Incumbent)
Votes: 1,886
Percent: 12.98%
Blue Springs School District:
- Rhonda Gilstrap (Incumbent)
Votes: 4,066
Percent: 36.29%
- Bobby Hawk (Incumbent)
Votes: 3,216
Percent: 28.71%
- Nick Bleess
Votes: 2,133
Percent: 19.04%
- William (Will) Hecht
Votes: 1,715
Percent: 15.31%
Raytown School District:
- Edith Marsalis
Votes: 349
Percent: 8.62%
- Bobbie Saulsberry (Incumbent)
Votes: 1,046
Percent: 25.84%
- Michael Watson
Votes: 724
Percent: 17.89%
- Natalie Johnson-Berry (Incumbent)
Votes: 1,468
Percent: 36.26%
- Alexis Christopher
Votes: 461
Percent: 11.34%
Hickman Mills School District
- Terri T. Barr-Moore
Votes: 882
Percent: 28.21%
- Beth Ann Boerger
Votes: 750
Percent: 23.98%
- Cecil E. Wattree (Incumbent)
Votes: 745
Percent: 23.82%
- John Charles Carmichael
Votes: 732
Percent: 23.41%
Clay County:
North Kansas City Schools
- Terry Ward (Incumbent)
Votes: 4,218
Percent: 22.05%
- Josiah Bechthold
Votes: 2,112
Percent: 11.04%
- Laura Wagner
Votes: 2,576
Percent: 13.47%
- Duane Bartsch
Votes: 2,277
Percent: 11.90%
- Andrew Corrao
Votes: 322
Percent: 1.68%
- Daniel Wartick
Votes: 4,254
Percent: 22.24%
- Susan Hines
Votes: 1,280
Percent: 6.69%
- Frances Yang (Incumbent)
Votes: 2,090
Percent: 10.93%
Question NO. 1
The district asked voters to approve a $140 million general obligation bond issue to build and renovate school facilities and acquire school buses. The bond issue is not expected to increase the district’s current debt-service tax levy.
Yes: 78.59%
No: 21.41%
Question NO. 2
The district also asked voters to permit the school board to raise the cap of its operating property tax levy. The move is not expected to increase the district’s total tax levy.
Yes: 71.31%
No: 28.69%
Liberty Public Schools
- Karen Rogers
Votes: 3,794
Percent: 25.96%
- Matthew Sameck
Votes: 3,451
Percent: 23.61%
- Daniel W. Currence
Votes: 3,725
Percent: 25.49%
- Kyle Christopher Bryant
Votes: 3,481
Percent: 23.82%
- James (Jim) Bates, (According to Ballotpedia and his campaign Facebook page, Bates unofficially withdrew from the race but still appeared on the ballot.)
Votes: 107
Percent: 0.73%
- Johnathan (Jon) Rhoad (According to Ballotpedia, Rhoad unofficially withdrew from the race but still appeared on the ballot.)
Votes: 57
Percent: 0.39%
Platte County
Park Hill School District
- Cory Terrell
Votes: 2,714
Percent: 16.35%
- Tammy M. Thompson
Votes: 2,811
Percent: 16.93%
- Daryl Terwilleger
Votes: 3,906
Percent: 23.53%
- Jason Richard Keck
Votes: 1,615
Percent: 9.73%
- Shereka Denice Barnes
Votes: 3,657
Percent: 22.03%
- Jeff Runyan
Votes: 943
Percent: 5.68%
- Christopher Robyn LaCour
Votes: 110
Percent: 0.66%
- Diona “Kelli” Johnson
Votes: 847
Percent: 5.10%
Proposition I
The district asked voters to approve a $137 million general obligation bond to build and renovate school facilities, including a new elementary school. The bond is not expected to increase the district’s current debt-service tax levy.
Yes: 74.01%
No: 25.99%
Proposition N
The district asked voters to permit the school board to raise the cap of its operating property tax levy. The move is not expected to increase the district’s total tax levy.
Yes: 65.83%
No: 34.17%