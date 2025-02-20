Schools around Kansas City have nearly run out of snow days. What if more blizzards hit?

Ali Jones’ workday has been more chaotic than usual. Her nine-year-old son hasn’t had school in a week, after teacher professional development days and the President’s Day holiday bled into cold weather cancellations at Heartland Elementary this week. The snow and chilly temperatures also kept her four-year-old home.

“It's constantly kids coming up in the middle of meetings, asking questions, needing things, wanting snacks, saying they're bored, just over and over,” Jones said. “It's just exhausting.”

Jones said she’s lucky that she can work remotely and doesn’t have to use paid time off when her children stay home. But she says it’s difficult to focus with all the interruptions.

“I love my children so, so much, but I want them to be in school,” Jones said.

Schools across the metro canceled in-person classes as a cold front swept snow and barely-above-zero temperatures into the area

Students in Kansas and Missouri already had an extended winter break last month after road conditions and cold made it too risky to return to their classrooms.

Jones said her kids have watched more TV and played more with electronics than she would normally allow. She’s encouraged her son to read to his younger sister, but says she knows they're getting bored.

Jones said she understands that freezing temperatures made it unsafe for buses to operate or for children to walk to school, but wishes there was an alternative to keeping kids at home.

“They're already behind from COVID and all that stuff, and then we just continue to miss day after day,” she said. “It makes it harder when they do go back to learn.”

Jones hopes her kids can return to school on Friday.

Schools are now running out of snow and virtual learning days, which could push back the end of the school year or require them to make up instructional hours.

Some schools build snow days into their calendars, and can hold class virtually for a limited number of hours each year. Many have run out of both.

