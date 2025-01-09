Kansas City’s blizzard gave students a much longer winter break. Not everyone’s pleased

Students in the Kansas City area got an extended winter break after a massive storm forced schools to close. Some kids are grateful for the extra time off, filling their days playing in the snow and helping neighbors. Others are eager to return to classrooms.

When Nia Heath was growing up, her dad would wake her after snowstorms to shovel her neighbors' yards. When she asked her daughter I'Lydiah Corrioso if she wanted to help out, the 11-year-old was ready.

She liked “Being helpful to all of the old people who couldn't do it and if they had to go somewhere to get their medicine,” said I’Lydiah, who goes by Lily. “(I) helped people shovel out their driveway, basically having empathy and helping out other people.”

The two have shoveled at least 15 yards so far. They worked for free, but some people still donated money to support their effort, allowing them to buy equipment like shovels and a snow blower.

Nia Heath / Courtesy I'Lydiah Corrioso, 11, lays in the snow after nearly a foot accumulated over the weekend.

Heath, who also has a 12- and 3-year-old at home, said she was proud of her daughter for taking on the challenge.

“She was excited, and it really gave us the opportunity to bond and give us some one-on-one time that she hasn't had because of the little one,” Heath said.

Heath said she’s pretty much a stay-at-home mom, picking up odd contract work shifts when she can, and her family spends a lot of time at home. The extra-long holiday break wasn’t too different for them.

Nia Heath / Courtesy I'lydiah Corrioso lays in the snow

But Lily said she’s not ready to go back to school yet.

She’s been using art supplies she received for Christmas to draw portraits, sketch cartoons and fold origami.

“I like being home,” she said.

Other students aren’t as keen on spending more time at home this week.

Emily Hage’s two daughters in the Shawnee Mission School District have enjoyed sledding, taking snowy walks and building an igloo in the front yard with their dad.

Hage said she took a half day on Monday so she could experience the fun of a snow day with her kids without the stress of work obligations. Her husband is from Minnesota, and they met at the University of Minnesota, so they love snow.

“We were all just kind of excited to see what was going on, and to get outside and play,” Hage said.

But Hage said her 7- and 10- year olds weren’t as excited as she expected when the snow days dragged on.

“These are ready to get back into school and their routines, see their friends and their teachers,” Hage said.

Hage said she’s been sharing the news of school closures “very gently” with her daughters. Hage said staff at the nonprofit she runs have been keeping an eye out for announcements because many staff have school-aged children across the metro area.

Hage said she and her husband are fortunate to have the option to work virtually from home, and want to soak in the extra time with their kids.

“But we also know it's best for them to get back into their routine and structure of their day to day,” Hage said. “And I think our whole family is very ready for that.”