Kansas City Public Schools students get their own baseball field — a first for the district

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:15 PM CDT
Students at Primitivo Garcia Elementary School ran through some baseball drills while they waited for their new field to dry out from the previous night's storm.
Jodi Fortino
/
KCUR 89.3
Primitivo Garcia Elementary School is now home to the first-ever baseball and softball field in Kansas City Public Schools. Students and school leaders say it's more than just an athletic facility to them.

Students at Primitivo Garcia Elementary School got their first look today at their new baseball and softball field — Kansas City Public Schools’ very first one.

The Kansas City Royals Foundation and local business Palacana funded the elementary school’s new field, located in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood.

Fifth-grader Kingston Jackson said the field is more than just a place to play.
Fifth-grader Kingston Jackson said at a ribbon cutting ceremony that he's excited to play on the new baseball field with his friends at Primitivo Garcia Elementary School.
Jodi Fortino
/
KCUR 89.3
“It shows how much people care about us, our school, our neighborhood and our future,” Jackson said. “I cannot wait to learn new skills, have fun with my friends and maybe even dream about being a Kansas City Royal one day.”

Jackson and other students celebrated the new field by running through some drills with coaches from the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy and snacking on paletas from Palacana.

Without their own field, KCPS students have had to use one of the youth academy’s fields in 18th and Vine to play baseball or softball.

The Kansas City Royals Foundation and local business Palacana funded the Primitivo Garcia Elementary School's new baseball and softball field.
Jodi Fortino
/
KCUR 89.3
Royals owner John Sherman said he was surprised that KCPS didn’t yet have a field — but it made him think about how athletics tie into education.

“Physical and mental health is better when we're active,” Sherman said. “While every child deserves access to a quality education, they also deserve access to a quality facility and a safe place to play.”

The Royals Foundation’s Royalty Fields program, presented by Price Chopper, helped build the field, which is part of an effort to improve baseball and softball facilities across the Midwest.

Coaches with the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy guided students through baseball drills to celebrate their new field.
Jodi Fortino
/
KCUR 89.3
Jose Luis Valdez, the owner of Palacana, said his business saw the project as an opportunity to give back to the community and support its young people.

“It's about providing them with equality, opportunity to play and grow,” Valdez said. “They are our future, and this is how we support their development.

Superintendent Jennifer Collier said the new field shows that community partners see the progress KCPS has made and the value of its work serving students — and are willing to make an investment in it.

“As a community, we have to care enough about our children to make sure that those opportunities are provided in their schools, because sometimes that's the only place it will be provided,” Collier said. “But what it will mean for their futures is immeasurable.”
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
