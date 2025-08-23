Outrage over secretive Missouri data center pushes city to ban new applications for a year

The St. Charles City Council unanimously passed a one-year ban on data center applications during a special session Friday.

The resolution creates a moratorium on the acceptance of applications to establish or expand data centers.

This comes after a proposed data center spurred public outrage in recent weeks in St. Charles, with residents criticizing the secrecy around the project and its potential to contaminate water.

The data center's developer pulled its zoning application ahead of a Tuesday City Council meeting.

This one-year moratorium was sponsored by all 10 St. Charles City Council Members.



Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio