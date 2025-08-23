© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Outrage over secretive Missouri data center pushes city to ban new applications for a year

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published August 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Concerned residents made signs to oppose a proposed data center in St. Charles at an open house on Aug. 14.
Kate Grumke
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Concerned residents made signs to oppose a proposed data center in St. Charles at an open house on Aug. 14.

A proposed data center caused a public outcry in recent weeks in St. Charles, Missouri, with residents criticizing the secrecy around the project and its potential to contaminate water.

The St. Charles City Council unanimously passed a one-year ban on data center applications during a special session Friday.

The resolution creates a moratorium on the acceptance of applications to establish or expand data centers.

This comes after a proposed data center spurred public outrage in recent weeks in St. Charles, with residents criticizing the secrecy around the project and its potential to contaminate water.

The data center's developer pulled its zoning application ahead of a Tuesday City Council meeting.

This one-year moratorium was sponsored by all 10 St. Charles City Council Members.


Tags
Housing & Development data centersdataWaterwater qualityMissouri
Kate Grumke
I report on agriculture and rural issues for Harvest Public Media and am the Senior Environmental Reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach me at kgrumke@stlpr.org.
See stories by Kate Grumke
