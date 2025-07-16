Kansas City area schools need more special education and math teachers before classes start

Schools around the Kansas City area want to hire more special education, science and math teachers before school starts next month — but officials say they have a job for everyone.

Dr. Marica Rhone is Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools assistant director of human resources for recruiting, retention and substitutes.

Rhone said positions that require specialty training like special education and high school mathematics are hardest to fill, but every role is important — including those outside the classroom.

“We have to get our babies back and forth to school so we need those school bus drivers,” Rhone said. “We need those food service workers. We have to feed our babies at school. It's hard to learn when you're hungry.”

Rhone said most schools have at least 93% of the staff they need before school starts next month, but they hoped to fill a few more positions at a district career fair on Wednesday at Mount Carmel Church of God in Christ.

The district offers mentoring to all first-year teachers, and there are also stipends for people who take on hard-to-fill roles, Rhone said.

Rhone said she’s worked for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools for more than 20 years, starting first as a classroom teacher before working her way into administration.

“There's that supportive environment coupled with that professional growth, so they help to grow you, so you don't just stay stagnant,” Rhone said. “Whatever you want to do, there's a path for you.”

Statewide challenges in hiring

More Kansas City area schools have invested in mentoring for new teachers, who are more likely to leave their jobs. A report from St. Louis University’s PRiME Center found 40% of Missouri teachers leave after their first five years on the job.

The number of teachers in Missouri leaving their jobs declined in the 2023-24 school year, but the report showed that the state’s teacher turnover rate is still at historic highs.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state has a critical shortage of teachers in core subject areas like math, science and social studies, and in elementary education. Special education was also classified as a “critical” shortage area.

Dr. Dawn Smith, the Hickman Mills School District’s executive director of human resources, said they’re offering financial incentives for positions they’ve had trouble filling, including math, science and special education.

Hickman Mills has raised pay in recent years to attract more teachers, but Smith said they also support teachers beyond salary.

“Yes, a salary is great, but how do we show a teacher that number one, you are supported, and this is a place that we would love to have you, but create the culture, culture and climate to be successful,” Smith said.

Smith said the district had about 40 teaching positions and another 40 support staff roles to fill at a hiring event on Wednesday at Hickman Mills Middle School.

Support staff includes paraprofessionals, food nutrition services staff and custodians. But Smith said the district also needs to fill some fine arts teaching roles in subjects like music, orchestra or band.

“We're just looking for those who want to come and engage with us, and just seek and find a place that they can come and call their workplace, where they're impacting the lives of children,” Smith said.