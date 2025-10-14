Kansas City's latest vehicle fatality was a young girl biking to school

A Hickman Mills elementary school is offering extra support to students and staff after a student was killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The school district confirmed in a statement that an Ingels Elementary School student died Tuesday morning on the way to school.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the student’s family, friends, and the Ingels Elementary community,” the district said. “Counselors and support staff are available to assist students and staff as they process this tragic loss.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said a preliminary investigation found a white Ford Transit van was driving north on Food Lane Drive and turning west onto Longview Road.

The girl was on her bicycle in a marked crosswalk at that intersection and had a green signal. Police identified her only as being younger than 10.

Police said the van struck the child, who fell to the road. She was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The investigation is ongoing. The district said it will not release any additional details or comment further out of respect for the family’s privacy and because it is an active investigation.

Police said this was the 53rd traffic fatality of the year.

A total of 97 people were killed in traffic crashes last year, according to the police department's annual report. Approximately 10% of them were ages 0-19.

The report also shows that 1% of 2024 traffic fatalities were people riding a bicycle, while 19% were pedestrians.