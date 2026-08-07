You don’t have to be a student to enjoy Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday

Missourians will get a temporary reprieve from some sales taxes this weekend.

Starting Friday, Aug. 7, and extending through Sunday, Aug. 9, certain items will be free from local or state sales tax throughout Missouri.

While the tax holiday is billed as a “back-to-school” event, there’s no obligation for the tax-free products you purchase to be destined for the classroom.

However, the holiday is limited to certain items — such as school supplies, clothing and computers — within certain price limits. The items also must be meant for personal rather than business use.

The three-day annual tax holiday always starts on the first Friday of the month.

That makes it the latest it can be this year, but still allows about two weeks before most Missouri students head back to class the week of Aug. 24. Kansans crossing the border in search of last-minute deals before their school year starts earlier in August can benefit as well.

Here’s what you should know to make the most of the tax-free shopping this year.

When is Missouri’s tax-free weekend in 2026?

Missouri’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins the first Friday in August at 12:01 a.m. and stretches through midnight on Sunday. This year, that’s Aug. 7-9.

The state first held a tax holiday in 2004. The following year, Missouri made it an annual event.

Early supporters said it encouraged people to shop at Missouri stores instead of online.

What items are covered?

Items exempt from sales tax during the holiday include:

Clothing with a taxable value of $100 or less per item.

Up to $50 per purchase of school supplies.

Up to $350 of computer software.

Personal computers or related devices up to $1,500.

Graphing calculators up to $150.

For purposes of the tax holiday, the list of tax-exempt clothing includes diapers and material used to make school uniforms or other school clothing. It doesn’t include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands or belt buckles.

School supplies include anything used in a typical classroom for educational reasons, including writing and art supplies, textbooks, backpacks, calculators, rulers and globes. They don’t include radios, headphones, sports equipment, telephones, office equipment or furniture.

More complete lists of eligible and ineligible items are available on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.

The tax holiday applies to items bought over the internet and items that are ordered during the holiday but not delivered until later, as long as the purchase is complete before the holiday ends.

Purchases need to be for personal use. The state considers it a personal use when teachers use their own money to purchase school supplies for their classrooms, but not if someone buys items to use in their business.

Where does the Missouri tax-free weekend apply?

The tax holiday applies throughout Missouri, whether you’re a resident or visiting from out of state. Local jurisdictions can no longer opt out of offering a holiday from local taxes as well.

There’s no tax holiday in Kansas. Efforts to create one have failed, despite some lawmakers’ arguments that it would discourage shoppers from leaving Kansas to spend money in neighboring states that have tax holidays.

How much can I save during the Missouri tax-free weekend?

The amount you’ll save compared to a normal weekend depends on exactly where you’re shopping, as various cities, counties and districts have different tax rates. In some parts of the Kansas City area, the total sales tax rate can reach more than 11% and in part of St. Louis County it exceeds 12%.

The state sales tax rate is 4.225%.

That means that if you spend close to the $1,500 limit on computers, for example, you could save more than $60 in state sales tax alone. The amount could be higher if you also buy clothing, school supplies or software, if you make multiple purchases throughout the weekend, or if you factor in local tax savings.

Are there other Missouri sales tax holidays I should know about?

Missouri also has a weeklong Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday for new Energy Star appliances in April.

This story was first published by the Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.