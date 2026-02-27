© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City will get weather whiplash this weekend: Hot, then cold, then snowy?

KCUR | By Julie Denesha
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:32 PM CST
A layer of ice coats most surfaces as morning commuters make their way on northbound Interstate 55, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2011 in St. Louis. A blizzard warning is in effect for the St. Louis area where early ice and sleet will give way to anywhere from six to 20 inches of snow expected.
Tom Gannam
/
AP
After record-breaking high temperatures on Friday the National Weather Service predicts a wintry blast. Rain, snow, and freezing rain or sleet are all on the table starting Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

A dramatic weather swing is about to hit Kansas City as record warmth gives way to a potentially disruptive winter storm Sunday evening into Monday. The National Weather Service says the weekend forecast remains uncertain — with possible rain, snow, and freezing rain or sleet on the table.

Before the wintry blast arrives on Sunday, Kansas City is expected to flirt with record highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday. Kansas City set its record high of 73 two years ago. (2024)

Friday has the highest risk of fire, as the warm temperatures combine with breezy conditions and low humidity.

“That's a combination for fires that start to spread rapidly,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Chad Shafer.

Fire dangers gradually diminish into Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Then, the weather will whack Kansas City residents with plummeting temperatures and precipitation, as Sunday’s forecast includes wintry mix and possible snow. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s.

The National Weather Service reports that the nature of the approaching weather system makes it difficult to accurately forecast weekend conditions.

“Not only are rain and snow possibilities, but even freezing precipitation like freezing rain or sleet are on the table with this system,” Shafer said. “So the challenge right now is what exactly those precipitation types will be during the course of the events.”

The timing for the first round of precipitation is trending into Sunday afternoon, overnight, and into early Monday morning.

Shafer urged residents to stay tuned to the forecast because travel conditions could change rapidly.

“Changes in temperatures by a couple of degrees could be the difference between a mostly rain event for Kansas City and a mostly snow event for Kansas City, and anything in between,” Shafer said.
Julie Denesha
