Kansas City will get weather whiplash this weekend: Hot, then cold, then snowy?

Before the wintry blast arrives on Sunday, Kansas City is expected to flirt with record highs in the low to mid 70s on Friday. Kansas City set its record high of 73 two years ago. (2024)

Friday has the highest risk of fire, as the warm temperatures combine with breezy conditions and low humidity.

“That's a combination for fires that start to spread rapidly,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Chad Shafer.

Fire dangers gradually diminish into Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Then, the weather will whack Kansas City residents with plummeting temperatures and precipitation, as Sunday’s forecast includes wintry mix and possible snow. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s.

The National Weather Service reports that the nature of the approaching weather system makes it difficult to accurately forecast weekend conditions.

“Not only are rain and snow possibilities, but even freezing precipitation like freezing rain or sleet are on the table with this system,” Shafer said. “So the challenge right now is what exactly those precipitation types will be during the course of the events.”

The timing for the first round of precipitation is trending into Sunday afternoon, overnight, and into early Monday morning.

Shafer urged residents to stay tuned to the forecast because travel conditions could change rapidly.

“Changes in temperatures by a couple of degrees could be the difference between a mostly rain event for Kansas City and a mostly snow event for Kansas City, and anything in between,” Shafer said.