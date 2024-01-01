Farah Yousry is the managing editor of Side Effects Public Media, based at WFYI. In her prior role as health equity reporter, she focused on health care disparities in minority communities across the Midwest.

Before moving to the U.S., she worked as a journalist for local news organizations in Egypt during the Arab Spring and the contentious political period following the Egyptian revolution. She has worked with the BBC World Service for more than five years, producing radio, television and digital features for audiences across Europe and the Middle East. Farah speaks Arabic, English and Mandarin Chinese. She can be reached at fyousry@wfyi.org.

