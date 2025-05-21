Fred Ehrlich was named politics editor at St. Louis Public Radio in January 2018. His editing experience includes long stints at the Belleville News-Democrat and St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He is a proud Badger having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism and political science. Fred grew up in New Jersey as a huge Yankees fan but after 28 years in the St. Louis area he has adopted the Cardinals as his National League team. He fondly hopes for a rematch of the 1964 World Series in the Best Baseball Town in America.