Fred EhrlichPolitics Editor, St. Louis Public Radio
Fred Ehrlich was named politics editor at St. Louis Public Radio in January 2018. His editing experience includes long stints at the Belleville News-Democrat and St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
He is a proud Badger having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in journalism and political science. Fred grew up in New Jersey as a huge Yankees fan but after 28 years in the St. Louis area he has adopted the Cardinals as his National League team. He fondly hopes for a rematch of the 1964 World Series in the Best Baseball Town in America.
Emergency Management Commissioner Sarah Russell was placed on paid administrative leave pending an external investigation into the actions of the agency during Friday's deadly tornado.
Missouri Supreme Court halts deal to spare life of Marcellus Williams at request of Attorney GeneralA St. Louis County circuit judge accepted a deal that will keep Marcellus Williams in prison for life without parole. But late Wednesday, the Missouri Supreme Court granted a request from Attorney General Andrew Bailey to temporarily block the agreement.