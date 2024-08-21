Marcellus Williams, Missouri inmate who maintained innocence, strikes deal to get off death row

A St. Louis County circuit court judge accepted an agreement Wednesday that will spare Marcellus Williams from the death penalty but keep him in prison for life.

Williams, who was to be executed for the murder of a University City woman next month, is expected to be sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder in exchange for life in prison.

The St. Louis County prosecutor's office was set to argue for his innocence and ultimate release Wednesday morning, but the hearing was delayed as attorneys for the county and state met with the judge.

The case for Williams’ innocence hinged on DNA testing done on the handle of the murder weapon that experts said excluded Williams as the killer. But in court Wednesday, the DNA was reported to be consistent with one of the case’s investigators, Ed Magee, who had handled some of the evidence. So attorneys couldn’t argue that didn’t exonerate Williams.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office said it would fight the agreement and continue to seek the death penalty, questioning the court’s authority to reach such a deal.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Thursday morning.

Williams was sentenced to death for the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle. He was set to be executed on Sept. 24.

No hair or DNA evidence ever linked Williams to the scene; he was convicted largely on the testimony of a former girlfriend, Laura Asaro, and a jailhouse informant named Henry Cole. Police also found Gayle’s purse and some of her possessions in Williams’ car, and he pawned her husband’s laptop to an acquaintance.

In addition to the DNA evidence, prosecutors’ motion also looked to cast doubt on Cole and Asaro, both of whom had lengthy criminal histories and symptoms of mental illness.

This is the third time Williams has neared execution. The state Supreme Court first set the date for Jan. 28, 2015. But on Jan. 22, 2015, the court granted a motion for a stay and later appointed a special master to look into the DNA evidence on the murder weapon.

After rejecting Williams’ efforts to review that DNA evidence in 2017, the judges again set an execution date, this time for Aug. 22 of that year. Just hours before Williams was set to die, then-Gov. Eric Greitens issued a stay and appointed a Board of Inquiry to look into whether Williams deserved clemency.

The board held a closed hearing in 2018. One member told St. Louis Public Radio in 2022 that its members met for the last time on July 21, 2021, and made oral recommendations to Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson dissolved the board on June 29, 2023, seemingly without taking action on those recommendations. Williams’ attorneys sued, arguing that Parson did not have the authority to take that step. The Supreme Court disagreed in a unanimous ruling issued June 4 and promptly set a third execution date — Sept. 24.

On June 6, the motion to vacate, which had been dormant since February, began moving forward, bringing the parties to Wednesday’s hearing.

As Hilton considered the agreement, dozens of supporters gathered in a park just blocks from the courthouse.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

