© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harshawn Ratanpal

Environmental Impact Reporter, KBIA

Harshawn Ratanpal is a Report for America corps member and reports on the environment for KBIA and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. You can contact him at harshawnratanpal@gmail.com.