Harshawn RatanpalEnvironmental Impact Reporter, KBIA
Harshawn Ratanpal is a Report for America corps member and reports on the environment for KBIA and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. You can contact him at harshawnratanpal@gmail.com.
Despite efforts to develop markets and genetics, Missouri's industrial hemp industry is at its lowest point in years. “Most of the farmers who started with hemp — they lost money,” says a Missouri agricultural economist.
Many of these programs offered incentive payments to farmers who adopt an environmentally sustainable or “climate-smart” practice. Some partnerships will be renewed and folded into a new program.
Hundreds of employees were fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week. The mood was grim the next morning in an atmospheric science class at the University of Missouri.
One letter cites a lack of “fitness or qualification” as the reason for termination – despite positive performance reviews. The letters also contained inaccuracies and inconsistencies about the employee and their job.
Missouri state Sen. Mike Henderson said the bill protects farmers’ privacy. Public information advocates and environmental groups worry about the loss of transparency.
Poverty, job loss and high insurance costs have led to a lack of earthquake insurance in New Madrid, Missouri — a town with a big fault and bigger problems.
Kunce's hybrid political action committee will be able to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on elections while donating some money directly to candidates. However, his failed U.S. Senate campaign ended the election season with debt.
Parson's joint task force between the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office will seek to get unrelated hemp-derived edibles off of shelves, and build an investigation into "deceptive marketing practices."
Parson says psychoactive hemp-derived edibles are dangerous to children. But Missouri hemp producers say they're trying to run legitimate businesses.