Temperatures are rising in Kansas City. Here’s how to escape the heat

High precipitation during May kept the temperatures abnormally cool — the area typically has a 90-degree day by the end of the month. Now, the region is expecting hotter-than-average temperatures through the rest of June.

Local officials and health care experts urge people to stay indoors and hydrated during extreme heat. People should limit their outdoor activity while the temperatures remain high.

Those who must be outdoors should drink water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out.

Never leave children, pets or others alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 140 degrees, which can be deadly in just a few minutes.

Bring outdoor pets inside during the high heat. Keep your animals hydrated and limit exercise — extended outdoor exposure can cause heat stroke in pets, especially those with flat faces. Walks outside on hot pavement can burn animals’ paws. If you see an animal in distress in Kansas City, Missouri, call 311 to report it to animal control.

Experts recommend people stay cool with air conditioning when it gets this hot. If your home does not have air conditioning, take cool showers; place cool towels on the neck, armpits and head; and put damp towels or sheets over open windows that don’t get hit directly by the sun.

Several places across the metro, including libraries and community centers, will keep doors open so people can cool off. Here are some of the places open to the public during the high heat:

Kansas City, Missouri:

All of the Mid-Continent Public Library and Kansas City Public Library branches will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.

Community center locations (open during normal business hours):

Many of the city swimming pools and spray grounds are open, including some with recent renovations:

Public transportation:

Beating the heat can be as easy as getting on a KCATA bus or the Kansas City Streetcar to cool down while taking a ride. The streetcar and buses are free to ride.

Independence, Missouri:

All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgion Ave. will be open as a cooling center during normal business hours.

Spraygrounds:

McCoy Park, 800 N. Bess Truman Pkwy.

Rotary Park, 10615 E. 24th St. S.

Raytown, Missouri:

All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.



Lee’s Summit, Missouri:

All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.

Community center locations (open during normal business hours):

Clay County, Missouri:

All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.

Johnson County, Kansas:

All 14 locations in the Johnson County Library system will operate as cooling centers. A list of branches and operating hours is available here.

Both locations of the Olathe Public Library will serve as cooling centers. They will both have bottled water available provided by the fire department.

The Spring Hill Civic Center operates as a cooling center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility has restrooms, water, a television and Wi-Fi.

Splash grounds:

Wyandotte County, Kansas:

All of the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library locations will operate as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The lobby of Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall will also operate as a cooling center during its operating hours.

Spray parks and pools:

Community center locations (open during normal business hours):



For further heat-related safety tips, visit ready.gov/heat.