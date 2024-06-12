Temperatures are rising in Kansas City. Here’s how to escape the heat
The Kansas City metro will experience the hottest temperatures so far this year in the coming days, with heat indexes in the triple digits. Here are the cooling centers where the public can get a reprieve from the dangerous heat.
High precipitation during May kept the temperatures abnormally cool — the area typically has a 90-degree day by the end of the month. Now, the region is expecting hotter-than-average temperatures through the rest of June.
Local officials and health care experts urge people to stay indoors and hydrated during extreme heat. People should limit their outdoor activity while the temperatures remain high.
Those who must be outdoors should drink water and wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out.
Never leave children, pets or others alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can reach more than 140 degrees, which can be deadly in just a few minutes.
Bring outdoor pets inside during the high heat. Keep your animals hydrated and limit exercise — extended outdoor exposure can cause heat stroke in pets, especially those with flat faces. Walks outside on hot pavement can burn animals’ paws. If you see an animal in distress in Kansas City, Missouri, call 311 to report it to animal control.
Experts recommend people stay cool with air conditioning when it gets this hot. If your home does not have air conditioning, take cool showers; place cool towels on the neck, armpits and head; and put damp towels or sheets over open windows that don’t get hit directly by the sun.
Several places across the metro, including libraries and community centers, will keep doors open so people can cool off. Here are some of the places open to the public during the high heat:
Kansas City, Missouri:
All of the Mid-Continent Public Library and Kansas City Public Library branches will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.
Community center locations (open during normal business hours):
- Brush Creek/Mary Williams-Neal Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
- Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th St.
- Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1124 E 5th Street
- Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road
- Kansas City North Community Center, 3920 N.E. Antioch Road
- Line Creek Community Center, 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive
- Marlborough Community Center, 8200 The Paseo Blvd.
- Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.
- Tony Aguirre Community Center, 2050 W. Pennway St.
- Westport Roanoke Community Center, 3601 Roanoke Road
Many of the city swimming pools and spray grounds are open, including some with recent renovations:
- Blue Valley Park Sprayground, East 23rd Street and Topping Avenue
- Brush Creek/Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
- Budd Park Pool, 5600 Budd Park Espl St.
- Central Park Sprayground, Linwood Boulevard and Bales Avenue
- Douglas Park Sprayground, 2632 Jarboe St.
- Gillham Sprayground, East 41st Street and Gillham Avenue
- Grove Park Pool, 1500 Benton Blvd.
- Harmony Park Sprayground, East 10th Street and Agnes Avenue
- Line Creek Community Center Pool, 5940 NE Waukomis Dr.
- Longview Tract Sprayground, 7101 Longview Rd.
- Loose Park Sprayground, 52nd Terrace and Summit St.
- Lykins Square Playground, East 8th Street and Jackson Avenue
- Parade Park Sprayground, East 17th Terrace and The Paseo Boulevard
- Southeast Community Center Indoor Pool, 4201 E. 63rd St.
- Spring Valley Park Sprayground, East 28th Street and Spring Valley Park Road
- Sunnyside Park Sprayground, 8255 Summit Street
- The Bay Water Park, 7101 Longview Rd.
- The Springs Aquatic Center, 9400 N Congress Ave.
- Tony Aguirre Community Center Indoor Pool, 2050 W Pennway St.
Public transportation:
Beating the heat can be as easy as getting on a KCATA bus or the Kansas City Streetcar to cool down while taking a ride. The streetcar and buses are free to ride.
Independence, Missouri:
All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.
The Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgion Ave. will be open as a cooling center during normal business hours.
Spraygrounds:
- McCoy Park, 800 N. Bess Truman Pkwy.
- Rotary Park, 10615 E. 24th St. S.
Raytown, Missouri:
All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.
Lee’s Summit, Missouri:
All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.
Community center locations (open during normal business hours):
- Gamber Community Center, 4 SE Independence Ave.
- Harris Park Community Center, 110 SW Blue Pkwy.
- J. Thomas Lovell Jr. Community Center at Legacy Park, 901 NE Bluestem Dr.
- Longview Community Center, 3801 SW Longview Rd.
Clay County, Missouri:
All of the Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be open as cooling centers during normal hours of operation.
- The Salvation Army, Northland Location, 5306 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
- North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City
- Salvation Army, 108 W Broadway St., Excelsior Springs
- Liberty Community Center, 1600 S Withers Rd., Liberty
Johnson County, Kansas:
All 14 locations in the Johnson County Library system will operate as cooling centers. A list of branches and operating hours is available here.
Both locations of the Olathe Public Library will serve as cooling centers. They will both have bottled water available provided by the fire department.
The Spring Hill Civic Center operates as a cooling center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility has restrooms, water, a television and Wi-Fi.
Splash grounds:
- Erfurt Park, 24135 W 71st St.
- Lake Olathe Park, 625 S Lakeshore Dr.
- Leawood Aquatic Center, 10601 Lee Blvd.
- Mission Family Aquatic Center, 6200 Martway St.
- Roe Park, 10400 Roe Ave.
- Sapling Grove Park, 8210 Grant St.
- Thompson Park, 8045 Santa Fe Dr.
- Wilder Bluff Park, 24200 W 55th St.
Wyandotte County, Kansas:
All of the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Library locations will operate as cooling centers during normal business hours.
The lobby of Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall will also operate as a cooling center during its operating hours.
Spray parks and pools:
- Eisenhower Spray Park, 2901 N 72nd St.
- Heathwood Spray Park, N 10th St & Parallel Pkwy.
- Parkwood Pool, 950 Quindaro Blvd.
- Pierson Spray Park, 1800 S 55th St.
Community center locations (open during normal business hours):
- Amourdale Community Center, 730 Osage Ave.
- Bonner Springs Community Center, 200 E 3rd St.
- Bonner Springs Aquatic Park, 1200 S 134th St.
- Bonner Springs Family YMCA, 2251 S 138th St.
- Joe E Amayo Argentine Community Center, 2810 Metropolitan Ave.
- Kensington Community Center, 2900 State Ave.
- Providence YMCA/Ball Family Center, 8601 Parallel Pkwy.
- Willa Gill Center, 645 Nebraska Ave.
For further heat-related safety tips, visit ready.gov/heat.