Jackson County snow crew worker killed by sliding dump truck during blizzard

A veteran Jackson County employee died Sunday after he was struck by a sliding dump truck while helping clear snow from the weekend’s winter storm.

Everett Carter, 61, was in an unincorporated area of Blue Summit when the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carter was the passenger in a county dump truck, which stopped to let him out. After he exited the vehicle, the truck began to slide, striking Carter and a parked car.

Carter, a county employee of 40 years, including the previous eight in public works, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire Jackson County family,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. “Everett Carter dedicated four decades of his life to serving our community with pride and professionalism. We will forever be grateful for his service and deeply miss his presence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

In the statement, county officials said the incident is a reminder of the “dedication and risks faced by public servants” like Carter, “who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well being of our communities.”

The county pulled snow removal crews after the incident but resumed operations at 7 a.m. Monday to continue cleaning up from the massive storm. Kansas City officials said in some areas it was the most snow accumulation in more than 30 years .

City officials said plows and other snow removal services remained on a 24-hour schedule to maintain safety and accessibility throughout the city. They urged people to stay off the roads if at all possible until they are fully cleared.

If people do need to drive somewhere, they should dress for the weather, charge cell phones before leaving and have an emergency cold weather kit in their vehicles. Officials also made note that many emergency vehicles are on the road, so drivers should be mindful and not pass those vehicles.

According to state highway patrols in Kansas and Missouri, at least four people have died from the winter storm .

Hospitals and emergency rooms in Kansas City remain open. Saint Luke’s Hospital pushed normal operations back until 10 a.m. before opening, while the University of Kansas Health System invited patients with scheduled in-person visits to convert to telehealth if appropriate.

The number to call to determine if an appointment can be converted to telehealth or should be rescheduled is 913-588-1227.

By 4:30 p.m. Monday, the KU Health System’s emergency department in Kansas City, Kansas, had treated seven cold exposures, two hypothermia, one frostbite and two frostnip cases as well as injuries related to one motor vehicle accident caused by slick roads. They also reported seven falls likely attributed to the weather.

“You're at risk for frostbite anytime you've got inappropriate or no clothing exposed in a very cold environment,” said Bryan Beaver, an emergency medicine physician for the University of Kansas Health System. “Make sure you've got warm coverage on your head, warm coverage on your core. You want to use layers whenever possible.”

Beaver suggested mittens to keep body heat between each finger, as well as hand and feet warmers if you have them. He warned against wearing socks or gloves that could constrict blood flow and speed up frostbite.