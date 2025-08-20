© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri patient dies from rare 'brain-eating amoeba' infection after Lake of the Ozarks trip

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Fentem
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:46 PM CDT
Naegleria fowleri  infects people by traveling up the nose and to the brain, above, where it consumes brain tissue.
Dr. James Roberts
/
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta via CDC
Naegleria fowleri  infects people by traveling up the nose and to the brain, above, where it consumes brain tissue.

Naegleria fowleri lives in warm, fresh water and can enter the brain through the nose, where it causes inflammation and tissue death. Fewer than 200 people have contracted the amoeba since 1962, but infection is almost always fatal.

A Missouri patient has died after contracting a rare infection from a deadly waterborne amoeba, officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Wednesday.

The person was being treated at a St. Louis-area hospital after contracting the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which is sometimes referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba" because of its catastrophic effects on the central nervous system.

DHSS officials did not offer any other details about the patient or where they were from.

Naegleria fowleri lives in warm, fresh water and can enter the brain through the nose. Inside the brain, it causes inflammation and tissue death. Symptoms include hallucinations, dizziness and seizures.

Fewer than 200 people have contracted the amoeba since 1962, but when they do, infection is almost always fatal. Only three reported infections have been found in Missouri since at least the mid-1980s.

Of 167 reported cases in the United States, all but four have been fatal, according to federal health officials.

Experts say Naegleria fowleri is frequently found in lakes, rivers and streams, particularly during hot summer months. Despite its prevalence, infection in humans is exceedingly rare.

Health officials say the person had been waterskiing at the Lake of the Ozarks before they got sick.

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources say it's unlikely infections would trigger shutting down areas to recreation, since the amoeba is so prevalent.

Health experts recommend people keep their heads above water, wear nose clips or plug their noses when swimming to avoid the deadly amoeba.


Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio

Tags
Health infectious diseaseOzarksLake of the OzarksWaterMissouri
Sarah Fentem
Sarah Fentem reports on sickness and health as part of St. Louis Public Radio’s news team. She previously spent five years reporting for different NPR stations in Indiana, immersing herself deep, deep into an insurance policy beat from which she may never fully recover. A longitme NPR listener, she grew up hearing WQUB in Quincy, Illinois, which is now owned by STLPR. She lives in the Kingshighway Hills neighborhood, and in her spare time likes to watch old sitcoms, meticulously clean and organize her home and go on outdoor adventures with her fiancé Elliot. She has a cat, Lil Rock, and a dog, Ginger.
See stories by Sarah Fentem
Crysta Henthorne
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR