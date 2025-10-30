Missouri WIC will continue food aid for moms and babies, but shutdown makes future uncertain

Despite the federal government shutdown, the nearly 90,000 Missourians who participate in the federal government's food assistance program for women, infants and children will be able to use their benefits in November.

WIC allows families to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, some dairy and protein products, as well as baby food and infant formula.

Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services officials announced Wednesday that WIC families should continue to attend appointments and redeem benefits until further notice.

"WIC is hugely important to women and children within our state for a variety of reasons, but it really it impacts some of our most vulnerable people that we really need to ensure have the best opportunity of being healthy," DHHS spokesperson Lisa Cox said. "We have an obligation to help those women and children."

"We're not asking that they hold back. We're not saying they need to rush to the store. We're planning business as usual for November at this point."

Cox said there are currently no plans to pause the program, but since they are having to rely on money that was allotted to the state during the previous fiscal year — monitoring what remains must be done on a daily basis.

"There's no mechanism for state funding to be used for the food benefits. That's not an option we have," Cox said, "So, right now, we really are just fortunate that we had money left on the table here at the end of the month to get us into November and buy us some more time."

Cox said the state receives an annual allotment from the federal government to fund the WIC program. But since the government shutdown on October 1, 2025 – the start date of the federal government's fiscal year 2026 – no new federal funds have been received.

This means Missouri's WIC program is having to rely on "carry-over" federal funds from the previous fiscal year.

"So, based on projections of what we believed that participants would redeem through the month of October… we've underspent, and so, for that reason, we're able to move into November with confidence and allow those participants their benefits," Cox said. "So, it's good news at a time when we're hearing a lot of unfortunate news."

Cox said some of these carry-over funds are available due to new cost-saving measures put into place by the department this month. To save money, DHSS recently removed some pricier options from the approved food list, such non-generic cereals, Greek yogurts, block cheeses and brown eggs.

Provided by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services / A list of the items that were recently removed from the approved WIC food list by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. These items were removed "to make sure dollars stretch," and benefits would be available for as many people as possible.

She added that these cost-saving measures were necessary even before the government shutdown due to the rising cost of food and the USDA increasing the amount of benefits WIC participants can redeem.

"However, the federal allocation or appropriation has remained the same," Cox said. "So, for that reason, we were, just those costs were outpacing the amount of money we were receiving, so we had to look at ways to cut costs."

Cox said it's too early to speculate about the availability of benefits in December, but the department will let recipients and retailers know if changes occur.

"We can't guarantee the full month, but we're doing everything we can to make sure dollars stretch and we have the best opportunity at staying open all month," Cox said.

