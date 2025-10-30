© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri governor announces food aid funding in response to lost SNAP benefits

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:43 AM CDT
Plastic-wrapped cans of food are stored on pallets in March 2024 at Operation Food Search in Overland. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Wednesday that $5 million will go to Missouri food banks in response to a lack of SNAP benefits for November.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri is transferring over $10 million in funding to feed seniors and $5 million to go to food banks. Federal food benefits won't be distributed in November due to the government shutdown.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced funding for Missouri food aid programs Wednesday in light of impending SNAP cuts.

The state is transferring $10.6 million to Missouri Area Agencies on Aging to provide meals to seniors across the state. The funding is coming from the Senior Services Growth and Development fund.

Additionally, $5 million will be given to Missouri food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to stop November benefits nationwide due to the federal government shutdown.

Over 650,000 Missourians receive SNAP benefits.

The announcement said there is no mechanism in state appropriations that would transfer money to cover the funding for SNAP.

"While the state of Missouri cannot fully replace federal SNAP benefits for those who rely on them, we are working to expedite additional funding sources to assist Missouri's senior population and food banks," Kehoe said in the statement.

The statement said the Missouri Department of Social Services is prepared to issue November SNAP benefits once the government reopens.

Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio’s Statehouse and Politics Reporter, taking on the position in August 2021. Sarah is from the St. Louis area and even served as a newsroom intern for St. Louis Public Radio back in 2015.
