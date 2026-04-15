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Are you taking care of both kids and aging parents? We want to hear from you

WPLN | By Emily Siner
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Blake Farmer and Cara Anthony co-host HealthQ as approachable guides to an unapproachable healthcare system.
Graphic by Kateri Ang
/
For Nashville Public Radio
Blake Farmer and Cara Anthony co-host HealthQ as approachable guides to an unapproachable healthcare system.

Nearly one in four Americans adults are in the "sandwich generation" between raising a child and having a parent above the age of 65. We want to hear about your experiences, and what your caregiving duties look like right now.

If you’re simultaneously taking care of childrenand aging parents, we want to hear from you — because you’re in good company. 

Nearly one in four Americans adults are sandwiched between raising a child and having a parent above the age of 65. For adults in their 40s, more than half are in this category.

Many are actively caregiving for parents and children, too, and often feeling burned out in the process. 

It’s easy to remember when the kids came along. But caring for a parent can sneak up on you.

We want to know: When did you realize you were in the “sandwich generation”? And what do your caregiving duties look like right now?

Email info@betterhealthq.org with your “sandwich generation” moment.

HealthQ co-host Cara Anthony had a sandwich generation moment when she found herself balancing work, taking her mom to the doctor, and looking out for her daughter who was home sick from school. For others, it’s when they started packing pillboxes for Dad or fielding medical questions from Mom — or when their families had to adjust to their parents moving in.

Share your experience for an upcoming show for HealthQ, a collaboration between Nashville Public Radio and KFF Health News designed to boost your healthcare know-how.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Health parentingparentschildrenaging
Emily Siner
Emily Siner is an enterprise reporter at WPLN. She has worked at the Los Angeles Times and NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., and her written work was recently published in Slices O f Life, an anthology of literary feature writing. Born and raised in the Chicago area, she is a graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
See stories by Emily Siner
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