© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A Kansas City author wants people to learn from her mistakes as her mother's caretaker

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sonya Jury, right, and her mother, Dean.
Courtesy of Sonya Jury
Sonya Jury, right, and her mother, Dean.

In her new book "Mom Forgot My Birthday: A Daughter's Journey Through Alzheimer's," Sonya Jury offers advice for navigating an a loved one's diagnosis through a lens of "how-not-to."

It wasn't in Dean Mitchell's nature to forget her daughter's birthday.

"She was always working to make others happy," remembered her daughter, Sonya Jury.

So when Jury didn't get a card in the mail on May 28, 2012, and when her mom didn't say "happy birthday" in a phone call the next day, either, she knew something was seriously wrong.

Not long after, doctors diagnosed Mitchell with dementia. Jury didn't quite know what to do. That's the inspiration behind her book "Mom Forgot My Birthday: A Daughter's Journey Through Alzheimer's."

Jury writes introspectively and with detail — punctuating stories with lessons readers should take away or do differently than she did.

"I wanted them to understand what a journey (with Alzheimer's) is like, and learn from me. It's my 'how-not-to' book," Jury said. "I really was very conscious about that. I didn't want people to think, 'Oh, that's a how-to book,' because there's no way to write a how-to book. Every situation is different."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastHealthnursing homesAlzheimer'send of life careauthors
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now