Hiba AhmadEducation Reporter, STLPR
Hiba Ahmad covers education for St. Louis Public Radio. She’s spent most of her career working as a producer for NPR programs Weekend Edition, All Things Considered and the daily flagship podcast Up First.
Hiba is a Virginia native but is making St. Louis her home. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism and is wrapping up her masters in Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at George Mason University.
-
St. Louis Public Radio and The Midwest Newsroom obtained credit card statements from former St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Keisha Scarlett that are at the center of a new district investigation.
-
The number of homeschooled students in Missouri has nearly doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from St. Louis University.
-
Academic performance at most public schools has improved, but attendance is not back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report from the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education.
-
Harris-Stowe State University, a historically Black college in St. Louis, is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation after an independent review found the school had made improvements to help student performance.
-
In the wake of new allegations against R&B singer R. Kelly, the #MuteRKelly movement is gaining new support for a campaign to isolate the artist.