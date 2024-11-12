© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Hiba Ahmad, STLPR Education Reporter

Hiba Ahmad

Education Reporter, STLPR

Hiba Ahmad covers education for St. Louis Public Radio. She’s spent most of her career working as a producer for NPR programs Weekend Edition, All Things Considered and the daily flagship podcast Up First.

Hiba is a Virginia native but is making St. Louis her home. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism and is wrapping up her masters in Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at George Mason University.