LAWRENCE, Kansas — The bond built between this college town and the Algerian national soccer team during its World Cup stay comes together this weekend with back-to-back independence days.

On July 4, Americans celebrate the 250th anniversary of their break from British rule, tossing tea in Boston Harbor and launching a democracy that would grow into a world superpower.

On July 5, Algerians remember how they freed themselves from the French 64 years ago by pulling their children out of colonial schools and waging a war of independence that took 1.5 million lives.

The weekend of fireworks comes amid a World Cup love affair between people in and around Lawrence who chart their country's birth to 1776 and the visiting Algerians who celebrate the retaking of their sovereignty in 1962. (The Algerians voted for their independence on July 1, 1962, and formalized the decision on July 5).

For the Algerians, who survived 132 years under the French, the memories are fresher. The cost of fighting for independence feels rawer.

"It's a day of pride and loyalty commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs and freedom fighters who struggled for Algeria's liberation," said Ibrahim Le Seul, who said he came to Lawrence from Algeria five years ago at age 39. “I feel pride, gratitude and respect, and I reflect on the magnitude of the sacrifices made to achieve freedom.”

For Lawrence travel adviser Imad Mido, July 5 represents more than a historical milestone.

“It is a symbol of freedom, dignity and the rebirth of national identity after 132 years of colonialism,” Mido said via Facebook.

Stories of Algerian resistance are passed through families, classrooms and national commemorations.

They include things like nonviolent resistance and the boycott of French schools through the Refus Scolaire, or school refusal, movement. Many Algerian families withdrew their children from the colonial education system, which was seen as a French effort to replace Algerian identity, language and culture with French values.

Algerians established independent schools where students learned Arabic, Algerian history and Islamic traditions to help preserve their national identity.

“Algerian history has taught me resilience and courage, and the importance of preserving freedom, unity and national identity,” Le Seul said via Facebook.

Algeria’s independence resonated far beyond its borders, inspiring liberation movements across Africa and Asia during the 1960s that Le Seul said proved “that independence is possible.”

Algerians around the world gather for festivals, concerts, cultural performances and traditional meals on July 5. National flags decorate homes and public spaces while patriotic songs recall the country’s journey to freedom.

Le Seul said those traditions help preserve the country’s history while strengthening community bonds.

“It brings people together,” he said.

As younger generations grow further removed from the events of 1962, preserving the history behind Independence Day has become increasingly important to Le Seul. He said he hopes storytelling will ensure those sacrifices are never forgotten.

“Glory and eternity to our righteous martyrs, and long live Algeria,” he said.

KCUR is partnering with students at the University of Kansas' William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communication for coverage of this summer's World Cup.