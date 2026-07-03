Lawrence bids Algeria a fond farewell after World Cup elimination: 'Sad to see them go'

Does absence make the heart grow fonder?

For Lawrence, Kansas, and new best friend Algeria, it might.

Lawrence residents showed no signs of switching off their love for Algeria as they gathered at the Granada Theater and on Massachusetts Street late Thursday to cheer on the team in a World Cup elimination match against Switzerland in Vancouver. Ultimately, Algeria lost 0-2.

Algeria has been based in Lawrence during the tournament, and the Lawrence-Algeria friendship that has developed over the past few weeks has captured hearts and made headlines across the globe.

Naomi Sui Pang Green smoke permeates the air at a watch party in Lawrence for Team Algeria, which has been based in the Kansas town during the World Cup.

Chihiro Kai A family of Algeria supporters in Lawrence's Granada Theater on Thursday night express disappointment over the inevitability of their team’s elimination from the World Cup as the clock runs down in the second half of the match against Switzerland.

Emmanuel Cazares, a Lawrence resident who was at the watch party, said he was already missing Team Algeria, which was not expected to return to its home base even if it had won Thursday's match.

"We know that that's part of the process, (with) the whole World Cup thing going on, but it is disheartening and it is sad to see them go," he said.

Despite the extreme heat warning and the late 10 p.m. match start time, Lawrence residents filled a parking lot outside the Granada with lawn chairs, leaving standing room only, before deciding whether they wanted to watch the match inside the theater or outside on a giant screen.

During a pre-match party outdoors, green smoke filled the air and shouts of "Viva l'Algerie" moved through the parking lot. Residents young and old were dancing and cheering, waving the Algerian flag.

Switzerland led Algeria 1-0 after the first half. When the Swiss scored again shortly after the second half began, the atmosphere at the watch party turned bleak and silent. During a hydration break in the second half, the Lawrence crowd began chanting, "1, 2, 3! Viva l'Algerie!"

As the seconds ticked away toward the end of the match, cementing Algeria's loss, the crowd cheered and sang in support of the team.

Resident Tommee Sherwood said he, like others, was disappointed in the outcome.

Chihiro Kai Kim Anspach and Megan Poindexter embrace as they watch the second half of Algeria’s match with Switzerland in the Explore Lawrence lobby. Algeria lost 0-2 and was eliminated from the tournament.

"But I was just visiting with some folks here, and we all know that we're richer for the experience," he said. "To see the city embrace this team the way they have ... and really reach the whole world with our love has been a really amazing experience."

He also had a message for the team: "We love you and you're always, always welcome here in Lawrence, Kansas."

Danica McCallister said she was sad to see the Algerians return to their home country after the loss.

"But I know the Algerian pride is here to stay," she said. "It will be a part of Lawrence forever. The team has definitely left their mark."

The Lawrence Chamber of Commerce posted on social media that Algeria will hold a special place in Kansans' hearts.

"Our home is your home," the chamber said. "We could not be more proud to host you for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Chihiro Kai The Granada was not the only establishment in downtown Lawrence to offer a space to Algeria supporters on Thursday. Lucia, one of many bars and live music venues on Massachusetts Street, displayed the game on every television screen, including on their patio. As the hydration break for the second half passed, the gazes locked onto the closest screens grew nervous. Algeria lost to Switzerland, 0-2.

Chihiro Kai Lawrence residents gather in front of the “Thank You Lawrence” banner. The sign was created and displayed by Algeria fans at the final block match with Austria at Arrowhead Stadium. Explore Lawrence encouraged Thursday's watch party attendees to gather for the commemorative picture on their social media pages. The banner is hung on a wall across the Granada Theater.

A lasting bond

Chihiro Kai This heavy plaque was gifted to Lawrence on Thursday, said Ruth DeWitt, Explore Lawrence’s director of community outreach. The Arabic phrase in the center reads: “Welcome everyone to Lawrence.”

Ruth DeWitt’s eyes occasionally flickered to one of the many screens in the Explore Lawrence office lobby playing the second half of the Algeria-Switzerland game. Every staff member and air conditioning-seeking FIFA fan intensely watched as the team that had become like family to them rushed to close Switzerland’s gaining lead.

A groan pervaded the room and DeWitt, Explore Lawrence's director of community outreach, squinted nervously back at a television.

“Did they score?” she asked, wincing as a bright red Switzerland jersey rushed across the frame. “Dang.”

Chihiro Kai Algeria’s 0-2 loss to Switzerland on Thursday means this may have been the final time Lawrence's Granada Theater marquee displays the team's chant.

On top of the desk she was leaning on was a heavy two-part plaque, an anonymous gift delivered from Kansas City to join the “Thank You Lawrence” banner made and displayed by Algeria fans at the team's previous game against Austria at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My son happened to be at that match and he sent me a picture. And I was zooming in, you know, like, is this real?” DeWitt said.

DeWitt said Algeria's loss is not the end of Lawrence’s relationship with the country or its people. She said it's possible Explore Lawrence could organize a celebration later this year to mark Algeria's independence day, which is July 5 but is far too close to have anything planned now.

“I think our cultural connection is strong. We’re both very art-oriented, music is so important,” she said. “My hope is that this is only the beginning of a very, very long and beautiful friendship.”

And as for the rest of the World Cup, DeWitt said her team will likely help promote Monday’s watch party for the U.S. team’s match against Belgium.

Despite the looming elimination as the second half drew to a close, DeWitt’s face was content with a smile as she folded her arms beside the anonymous memorial plaque. In a single sentence, she summarized her city’s sentiment about its unlikely but deeply emotional bond with a country across the ocean in North Africa: “I wish Algeria could be like our sister nation.”

Patricia Gaston and Naomi Sui Pang contributed to this report.