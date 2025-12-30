Missouri just made it easier for renters to find smoke-free apartments. It could save lives

Kensington Court Apartments in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, is one of 18 complexes in the Kansas City area listed in the state's rental directory. Mark Zigman is the current property manager. He said they have 64 units filled with seniors, who are some of the most vulnerable to the effects of second hand smoke.

“It's all 55 and over and yeah, it is a health issue for them,“ Zigman said. "But the ban keeps the place safer. We like the fresh air, we like the healthy environment … it's just a much better presentation.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in cooperation with the Missouri chapter of the American Lung Association, recently decided to add the qualification “smoke-free” to its descriptions of rental properties in their statewide directory. The goal is to help residents find cleaner, safer living environments, and to address a disproportionately high incidence of tobacco-related illness and death in the state.

Tobacco-related illnesses remain one of the leading causes of death in Missouri. A 2025 report from the American Lung Association indicates that nearly 11,000 Missourians die each year from tobacco related illness. The adult rate of tobacco use in Missouri was 23.6%, higher than the national average of 19.8% in the United States.

Not only smokers, but nonsmokers benefit from a smoke-free environment. The American Cancer Society points out that when people live among smokers they will breathe in the same dangerous chemicals. Secondhand smoke has been known to cause not just lung cancer, but cancer of the nostrils, nasal sinuses and throat as well.

Director of Promotion for the Missouri American Lung Association Rachel Sanford said in many Kansas City rental units, smokers and non-smokers share the same air.

“There is a shared ventilation system," she said. “The air you are breathing in your apartment is shared with your neighbors so unfortunately, you know, just like you noticing the smell of smoke when your neighbor is smoking, you are also being exposed to the same things that are in the air of their apartment.”

Sanford said restrictions can add discipline to one's lifestyle choices.

“Policies are shown to help folks with their attempts in quitting using tobacco products,” she said. “(They) always recommend that properties use enforcement plans similar to how they would enforce a pet policy or a noise ordinance.”

Activists and advocates for safe and affordable housing have been saying for years that living standards for people in low-income housing have been on the decline. Activist and Co-Founder of KC Tenants Tara Raghuveer said much of Kansas City’s housing stock is old and has not been maintained.

She said there are a number of reasons local housing stock is unsafe and unhealthy, but one of the primary reasons is poor air quality, which can lead to acute health issues.

“Many of our members live in extremely unhealthy conditions that have to do with ventilation,” Raghuveer said, “but it also has to do with mold, air conditioning and heat.”

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Members of KC Tenants Power gathered in Midtown on June 17 to canvass for the group's endorsed City Council candidates.

But when she discovered that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added smoke-free listings to its directory, she said it's a small step in the right direction.

“Tenants having more information when they're making decisions about where to live is good,” said Raghuveer. “Tenants having more choices to protect themselves and prioritize their needs is a good thing.”

But she warns there are cases where the regulations could limit options for some low-income renters.

“There are ways in which adding regulations and restrictions actually can create exclusions and keep people out of housing which is not good," said Raghuveer. “With policies like these, the critical thing is to ensure that it's striking the right balance giving tenants information and choice, without unintentionally excluding others from necessary housing.”

Back at Kensington Court apartments, Mark Zigman said if there is a downside to the no-smoking policy, if it means fewer residents, he’s still convinced the benefits outweigh the costs.

“It will remain smoke free for the foreseeable future,” he said. “We have no plans to change it and open it up for smoking again.”