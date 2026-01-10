© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri gets over $800 million in federal money to expand broadband access

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published January 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
David Kovaluk
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has approved Missouri's plan to bring high-speed internet to more than 200,000 locations in the state.

Missouri will receive hundreds of millions in federal dollars to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Gov. Mike Kehoe said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Missouri's plan to invest more than $814 million to expand broadband access to over 200,000 areas in the state.

"This investment strengthens our economy, supports rural communities, and creates new opportunities for families and businesses across Missouri," Kehoe said in a statement.

According to Kehoe's office, the approval will allow the state's Office of Broadband Development to enter into agreements with internet service providers to extend broadband networks. The service will be provided by fiber, satellite, wireless and cable.

Those providers will have four years to complete their work under the program.

Housing & Development broadbandMissouriMike Kehoe
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio’s Statehouse and Politics Reporter, taking on the position in August 2021. Sarah is from the St. Louis area and even served as a newsroom intern for St. Louis Public Radio back in 2015.
