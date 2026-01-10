Missouri gets over $800 million in federal money to expand broadband access

Missouri will receive hundreds of millions in federal dollars to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

Gov. Mike Kehoe said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Missouri's plan to invest more than $814 million to expand broadband access to over 200,000 areas in the state.

"This investment strengthens our economy, supports rural communities, and creates new opportunities for families and businesses across Missouri," Kehoe said in a statement.

According to Kehoe's office, the approval will allow the state's Office of Broadband Development to enter into agreements with internet service providers to extend broadband networks. The service will be provided by fiber, satellite, wireless and cable.

Those providers will have four years to complete their work under the program.

