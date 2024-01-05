Sarah KelloggStatehouse and Politics Reporter, STLPR
Sarah Kellogg is St. Louis Public Radio’s Statehouse and Politics Reporter, taking on the position in August 2021. Sarah is from the St. Louis area and even served as a newsroom intern for St. Louis Public Radio back in 2015.
Before covering the Missouri Statehouse, she spent several years in Little Rock, Arkansas, serving as both the morning host and state politics reporter for KUAR. As politics reporter, Sarah covered not only the Arkansas legislative sessions, but also statewide and city politics.
Sarah graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which included covering the 2018 Missouri Legislative Session for KBIA.
Now living as a townie in her former college town, Sarah enjoys watching movies at her local indie cinema, taking frequent trips to St. Louis, crocheting and spending time with her cat Lunch.
The 1% income tax for people who work in the city makes up 37% of St. Louis’ general revenue fund and 45% of Kansas City’s. The main question is what that revenue would be replaced with if the earnings tax is phased out.
Missouri Republicans and Democrats both expressed concern that election year pressures, especially with multiple members running for statewide office, may make it difficult to pass significant legislation. Several conservative lawmakers also signaled that they plan to scrutinize bills more closely.
As the 2024 legislative session begins, the Republican-led Missouri General Assembly is prioritizing expanding child care access and restricting ballot initiative restrictions. But the stakes of an election year could exacerbate divisions between the parties.
Missouri lawmakers failed last session to pass legislation limiting further foreign ownership of farmland. Under Gov. Mike Parson said this executive order was the most he could do under current state law.
Three years after the Missouri Supreme Court overwhelmingly ruled that the Missouri legislature must pay Planned Parenthood for treating Medicaid patients, the issue is back before the high court because lawmakers again attempted to strip the organization's funding.
Lawmakers in Jefferson City did not take up any gun restrictions during the 2023 legislative session, despite pleas from students affected by the south St. Louis school shooting. Two people, a 15-year-old sophomore and a health teacher, were killed, seven others were injured, and hundreds were left traumatized.
St. Louis argues that Missouri legislators violated the state constitution by creating an unfunded mandate. The 2021 law requires cities to give officers written notice of an allegation before starting an investigation, and limits misconduct investigations to 90 days.
Missouri House votes to overturn 14 of Parson’s budget vetoes, but the Senate declines to take actionDespite the Missouri House voting to overturn multiple budget vetoes — including on funding for law enforcement — the Senate did not take any further action, leaving those vetoes intact.
Lawmakers convene on Wednesday for the annual veto session, where they will have the opportunity to override any of the vetoes issued by Gov. Mike Parson this year.
Kelly Broniec’s appointment to the state’s highest court creates a women-led majority. Gov. Mike Parson also appointed Broniec to the Eastern District Court of Appeals in 2020.