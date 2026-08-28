How long will Kansas City close Southwest Trafficway lanes to fix this giant sinkhole?

Kansas City officials announced a nearly weeklong closure of several crucial lanes on Southwest Trafficway after part of the street caved in.

On Wednesday, a local contractor received a report of a sinkhole in the southbound lanes near 31st Street. The city then restricted driving on parts of the street in the interest of public safety and road restoration.

The impacted lanes include all southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway and one northbound lane between 29th Street and Interstate 35.

KC Water says department crews will need until Sept. 2 to complete the repairs.

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR Andy Shively of KC Water provided an update on the sinkhole's status along Southwest Trafficway during an Aug. 28, 2026, press conference on West 29th Street and Summit Street.

Andy Shively, KC Water’s deputy director of smart sewer, wastewater and stormwater, said at a Friday press conference that the sinkhole was caused by a collapsed, 15-inch vitrified clay pipe. The sewers were built in 1892 prior to the construction of Southwest Trafficway.

Department crews are currently searching for the pipe.

“Because the sewer was constructed so long ago, it's about 25 foot deep. So it's a slow, slow go,” Shively said. “In addition, we have a 30-inch water transmission main that was built in 1932 that we have to work around.”

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR As of Aug. 28, 2026, department crews with KC Water are still working to recover the century-old pipe that caused the sinkhole on Southwest Trafficway.

Shively adds that it is typical for sinkholes to occur in years that see a lot of rain.

“In a hot, dry year, we have more water main breaks, so it exposes weaknesses in our system," Shively said. "During a wet year, it exposes that on the collection system side.”

KC Water urges drivers to avoid affected areas when possible and to use alternate routes, as significant delays are to be expected.

Cassandra Isobelle Flores / KCUR A close-up image of the sinkhole on Aug. 28, 2026, along Southwest Trafficway. Repairs are expected to be complete by Sept. 2.

In the meantime, Shively said their department is working urgently to restore the roads.

“If we can beat that schedule, we will, because we're working around the clock,” Shively said. “We won't stop until the work is done, and we're replacing all the pipe from one manhole to another.”