Two KCUR podcasts win national awards from Public Media Journalists Association

Two KCUR podcasts were recognized with national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) at their annual conference in Seattle last week.

A column and podcast episode, “ What's Keeping Kansas City Parks From Being Major Destinations? A Shameful History ,” from Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann received first place in Division AA for Commentary. And “ Kansas City’s Barbecue King ,” from A People’s History of Kansas City, received second place for Short Documentary.

That episode’s producer and reporter, Mackenzie Martin, was also recently a finalist for a James Beard Award for Audio Reporting .

Director of Content-Journalism C.J. Janovy accepted the awards at the ceremony on behalf of KCUR.

“The PMJA selected KCUR episodes from amongst the very best in public media journalism from across the country,” Janovy says. “We are proud of the KCUR Studios team that creates and produces such notable content.”

Reporting partners from the Kansas News Service (KNS), headquartered at KCUR, also received awards from the PJMA.

High Plains Public Radio received two awards: First place in Enterprise Reporting for “ Race In The Free State ,” by reporter David Condos and second place in Photojournalism for “ Russell, Kansas Bids Farewell To Its Most Favorite Son, Bob Dole ,” by Condos and KNS correspondent Jim McLean.

View the complete list of PMJA award winners here.

Earlier this month, KCUR was also recognized by the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) in several categories, including:

