© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside KCUR

Two KCUR podcasts win national awards from Public Media Journalists Association

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published June 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT
PMJA_Logo.jpg

Episodes from A People’s History of Kansas City and Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann were recognized for excellence in commentary and audio documentary.

Two KCUR podcasts were recognized with national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) at their annual conference in Seattle last week.

A column and podcast episode, “What's Keeping Kansas City Parks From Being Major Destinations? A Shameful History,” from Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann received first place in Division AA for Commentary. And “Kansas City’s Barbecue King,” from A People’s History of Kansas City, received second place for Short Documentary.

That episode’s producer and reporter, Mackenzie Martin, was also recently a finalist for a James Beard Award for Audio Reporting.

Director of Content-Journalism C.J. Janovy accepted the awards at the ceremony on behalf of KCUR.

“The PMJA selected KCUR episodes from amongst the very best in public media journalism from across the country,” Janovy says. “We are proud of the KCUR Studios team that creates and produces such notable content.”

Reporting partners from the Kansas News Service (KNS), headquartered at KCUR, also received awards from the PJMA.

High Plains Public Radio received two awards: First place in Enterprise Reporting for “Race In The Free State,” by reporter David Condos and second place in Photojournalism for “Russell, Kansas Bids Farewell To Its Most Favorite Son, Bob Dole,” by Condos and KNS correspondent Jim McLean.

View the complete list of PMJA award winners here.

Earlier this month, KCUR was also recognized by the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) in several categories, including:

View the complete list of MBA award winners here. The awards were presented at the MBA Banquet on June 12.

Tags

Inside KCUR journalismawards
Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
See stories by Karen Campbell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make non-profit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content