A beer for public radio: KCUR partners with Casual Animal Brewing

KCUR made a beer, and we’re inviting everyone to come try it!

Casual Animal Brewing has selected KCUR as the latest nonprofit organization to participate in its Local Motive “give-back tap,” during the months of September and October 2022.

Throughout the program, $2 from every pint sold of Local Motive beer goes directly to support KCUR’s nonprofit journalism.

KCUR will kick off its two-month residency on First Friday, this Friday, Sept. 2 ! Join KCUR staff, Generation Listen members and friends at 6 p.m. at Casual Animal's taproom in the Crossroads Arts District. We'll be trying out our new beer and sampling some empanadas from Mom’s Empanadas.

KCUR worked with the Casual Animal brewery team to create a unique Local Motive offering: a Cold IPA. This relatively new style of beer is described as crispy and clean with a dry finish, and appeals to the beer-curious and beer-veterans alike.

“We can't think of a nonprofit that aligns with our school of thought more than KCUR,” says Casual Animal co-founder Lara Gray. “Sure, good beer is important, but unbiased, approachable, and insightful journalism is essential to powering a community. We are thrilled to partner with KCUR this fall and look forward to conversations about their local news coverage and perceptive podcasts over a shared pint in the taproom."

As part of the collaboration, KCUR will be hosting a handful of events at Casual Animal, located at 1725 McGee. Stay tuned for more details.

You can also purchase a pint of the KCUR Local Motive beer anytime at the taproom throughout September and October.

Check out photos from KCUR's brew day with Casual Animal below.

Grace Lotz / KCUR 89.3 KCUR's Allison Harris helps brew a Cold IPA with Casual Animal Brewing as part of their Local Motive program.