KCUR podcast host Suzanne Hogan honored with award from Missouri education association

The Horace Mann awards are presented every year in several categories, including print journalism, television, teachers and legislators. All awardees will be honored at the Spring MNEA Representative Assembly on Saturday, April 22 at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

The Missouri National Education Association chose Suzanne Hogan to win the 2023 Horace Mann Friend of Education award , presented to individuals or organizations in journalism for their impactful reporting.

Hogan is the host and executive producer for KCUR Studios’ award-winning podcast A People’s History of Kansas City. She also produces shows such as Overlooked, Hungry for MO, and the just-launched Seeking a Scientist.

“Suzanne is a tremendous part of the success of KCUR Studios' podcasts,” said KCUR General Manager Sarah Morris. “She's a consummate team player, always going above and beyond to create informative and innovative content for our audiences. This award is richly deserved.”

MNEA president Phil Murray presented the award to Hogan on Friday, April 13 at KCUR.

“When Phil Murray handed me the award, he said I was a great friend to education, and I definitely feel that way,” Hogan said. “I often hear from teachers saying they’ve referenced a podcast or digital story I’ve done in their classroom and that makes me feel really proud.”