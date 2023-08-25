KCUR podcasts and reporting win national awards from 2023 Public Media Journalists Association

KCUR was recognized with five Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) awards at the annual conference in San Antonio on Friday, June 23.

Four of the five were for podcast content from KCUR Studios, including:



In addition, "A small Kansas community college finds itself in the spotlight amid allegations of racial animosity" by national correspondent Frank Morris won second place in the News Feature category.

PMJA also named KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez as Editor of the Year.

Kansas News Service partner stations also took home awards, including:



Headquartered at KUCR, the Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

The PMJA supports, empowers and advocates for journalists working in public media.


