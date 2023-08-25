© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR podcasts and reporting win national awards from 2023 Public Media Journalists Association

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published August 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
A photo illustration of Niko Quinn and her house on Hutchings Street in Kansas City, Kansas, where Quinn witnessed someone murder two people in 1994. Quinn says she was forced by then-KCKPD detective Roger Golubski into giving false testimony against Lamonte McIntyre for the crime.
Photos by Carlos Moreno and Julie Denesha. Illustration by Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3
KCUR Studios took home four awards from the 2023 PMJA Awards, two each for the investigative podcast Overlooked and the history podcast A People's History of Kansas City. KCUR's newsroom and collaborative partners also won recognition in the national competition.

KCUR was recognized with five Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) awards at the annual conference in San Antonio on Friday, June 23.

Four of the five were for podcast content from KCUR Studios, including:

In addition, "A small Kansas community college finds itself in the spotlight amid allegations of racial animosity" by national correspondent Frank Morris won second place in the News Feature category.

PMJA also named KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez as Editor of the Year.

https://www.pmja.org/news/2023-award-winners

Kansas News Service partner stations also took home awards, including:

Headquartered at KUCR, the Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy. 
The PMJA supports, empowers and advocates for journalists working in public media. Click here to view the complete list of award winners.

Karen Campbell
Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
