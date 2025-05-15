Opinion: Why cutting public broadcasting hurts Missouri communities

This commentary was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

When most Americans think of public broadcasting, they think of Sesame Street or All Things Considered — educational programs, in-depth journalism, and community storytelling that has shaped generations.

For many Missourians, especially in rural or low-income areas, public radio and television are far more than entertainment. They’re essential services. Now, those services are under threat.

The Trump administration has proposed eliminating all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting(CPB), which supports NPR, PBS, and hundreds of local stations across the country. This $1.1 billion cut would gut the infrastructure of public media, leaving many stations without the resources to continue serving their communities. If Congress approves, we are cutting off vital access to information for people who need it most.

Here in Missouri, we know the value of public broadcasting. In towns where broadband access is limited and local newspapers have shuttered, NPR affiliates are often the last remaining source of reliable news.

For families navigating a fractured education system, PBS Kids programming offers a free and trusted learning tool. And for communities of color, immigrant populations, and other marginalized groups, public media has offered a rare platform to tell our stories and hear others like them.

I know the power of public broadcasting firsthand. In 2010, I was an intern at Nine PBS in St. Louis, where I saw how dedicated teams work tirelessly to deliver educational and cultural programming that reflects and serves our local communities. That experience continues to inform my belief in the role public media plays in strengthening democracy.

What’s most frustrating about this proposal is that it’s not taking place in isolation. At the same time that public broadcasting is vulnerable to losing needed funding, the federal budget for the Pentagon is on track to exceed $1 trillion. While billions are poured into weapons systems and defense contractors, pennies are being pinched from programs that inform, educate and unify.

At the Peace Economy Project, we advocate for a reallocation of public funds away from militarism and toward programs that strengthen our communities. That includes healthcare, education, climate resilience — and yes, public media.

When we spend more on missiles than on minds, we undermine both our security and our democracy.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 KCUR's Frank Morris interviewing an attendee during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

Public broadcasting has proven to be one of the most cost-effective investments our government makes. The CPB costs each American about $1.35 per year. For the price of a candy bar, we receive educational programming, local journalism, cultural enrichment, and civic discourse. These are the building blocks of a healthy democracy. They are not luxuries.

Cutting federal funding would also disproportionately harm stations in rural and underserved communities. Unlike urban stations that can supplement their budgets with corporate sponsorship and philanthropy, many small stations rely heavily on federal support. Without it, they may be forced to shut down or dramatically cut services. That means fewer local voices on the airwaves, fewer educational programs for kids, and less access to emergency information when it’s needed most.

Defunding public broadcasting is shortsighted and dangerous. It weakens the flow of fact-based journalism at a time when disinformation is surging. It disconnects communities already struggling with isolation, and it sends a clear message that the voices of everyday Americans matter less than the interests of weapons manufacturers.

This administration would lead people to believe that public safety is about border walls and military bases. It’s actually more about social programs and access to reliable information, early childhood education, cultural expression, and civic participation. Public broadcasting supports all of these.

I urge Missouri’s congressional delegation—Democrats and Republicans alike—to reject this proposal. Stand up for the farmers tuning into Harvest Public Media. Stand up for the kids watching Mister Rogers reruns in the far reaches of the heartland. Stand up for the voters who depend on unbiased election coverage, and for the storytellers who bring our region’s history and hopes to life.

Public broadcasting has always been about the public good. Let’s make sure it stays that way.

Katerina Canyon is the Executive Director of the Peace Economy Project in St. Louis. A former intern at Nine PBS, she is a writer, advocate and longtime champion for community-centered investment and public media.