What federal cuts to public media mean for Kansas City

President Trump signed an executive order that aims to end federal funding for NPR and PBS. What does this mean for your local public media outlets? Hear KCUR’s general manager describe what this means for our station.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cease direct and indirect funding for NPR and its member stations. Sarah Morris, general manager for KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC, spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about the legality of Trump's order and what it could mean for public media stations around the country.

